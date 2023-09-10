The Douglas County Health Department has been selected to receive a federal grant worth $890,000 a year for each of the next five years to strengthen overdose prevention efforts in the community.

The grant comes through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Overdose Data to Action program, which is part of the nation’s response to the opioid epidemic. It supports the implementation of prevention activities and the collection of accurate, comprehensive and timely data on fatal and nonfatal overdoses.

For the past several years, state health departments have received the funding and local health departments could apply for a share, said Leah Casanave, the Douglas County Health Department’s division chief for community health, nutrition and clinical services. Typically, the local health department has received about $50,000 a year for the work.

This year, however, local health departments were able to apply for grants on their own, she said. Some 40 local departments in the U.S. received funding through the local grant program, according to the CDC’s website. Nebraska will still receive funds and distribute grants to other local health departments.

The new grant will allow the local health department to significantly ramp up its efforts, Casanave said. Most of the additional funding, however, won’t stay with the agency but instead will be used to help community groups already involved in substance use prevention and treatment expand their services.

Lindsay Huse, Douglas County’s health director, said in an email, “We are really excited to have the opportunity to partner with a variety of local organizations to make this work happen and are even more excited to see positive outcomes for those in our community that are experiencing substance use and are at risk for overdose.”

Casanave said the funding essentially will be spread among four areas. The first involves beefing up the use of peer navigators by community partners, including training more of them, to connect people with substance use treatment and keep them engaged in it.

A second will focus on harm reduction by providing education on naloxone, also known as Narcan, a quick-acting drug sold as a nasal spray that can reverse overdoses. A report published earlier this year by University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers estimated that between a quarter and a third of Nebraskans don’t understand the drug and that only 10% and 20% know how to get it.

A standing order from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services allows residents to purchase the drug from any licensed pharmacist without a prescription. Nebraska residents also can get naloxone free of charge at 94 participating pharmacies across the state. They’re listed at www.stopodne.com.

Grant funding also will be used to educate health care providers on best clinical care practices for those experiencing substance use and to beef up surveillance programs. The surveillance piece will include figuring out how to gather the right data and determine how to use it to drive prevention efforts.

Better data-gathering will aid the work of the Douglas County Overdose Fatality Review team, which was formed by the health department and backed by local partner Coalition Rx. The team’s aim is to conduct confidential case reviews of overdose deaths in the county with the goal of trying to figure out how they might have been prevented.

A measure approved by the Nebraska Legislature last spring created a template for county-level teams in the state, allowing them to obtain and review records and other documentation related to overdoses from “relevant agencies, entities and individuals” while remaining in compliance with confidentiality laws.

“This grant will make a lasting impact and provide hope to those affected by substance use disorders,” Huse said.