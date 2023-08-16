Another big store could be coming to Gretna, this one appealing to home improvement do-it-yourselfers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Wisconsin-based chain Fleet Farm has bought about 16 acres of land in Gretna near the new Hy-Vee grocery store at 192nd Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

The company has stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota, but none in Nebraska, according to its website.

The closest Fleet Farm store is located about 96 miles away in Sioux City, Iowa.

Frank Steeves, the company’s executive vice president, confirmed to The World-Herald that the Fleet Farm Group bought the land for a store.

Steeves was less definitive about if and when a store would be built.

“The answer is that we love the Omaha area and have purchased property in Gretna that is suitably sized and located for a new store,” he said. “The other answer though, is that we cannot confirm it will happen, or when it will happen. We just don’t know. Hopefully these decisions will be made in the near future. Stay tuned.”

The property is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Nebraska Highway 370 and South 192nd Street.

The company already got Gretna City Council approval to put a store on the site.

Council members in May approved the request of Fleet Farm Group for conditional use permits allowing the store as well as a convenience store with gas pumps and car wash on the property.

As of Tuesday, however, the company had not submitted detailed plans to the city.

As the store name suggests, Fleet Farm sells farm supplies, but much more.

From the looks of the website, its stores cater both to the do-it-yourselfer into home improvement and the outdoor type into sports and recreation.

Fleet Farm sells hunting and fishing gear, including firearms and ammunition, hunting and fishing licenses, camping and sporting goods, and bikes and boating supplies.

The website says a company tradition is Orange Friday.

“Hunters line up outside the store for this event — it’s like Black Friday, but for hunters,” the website says.

Plus the stores sell clothing and footwear, farm and livestock goods, hardware, food and household items, lawn-and-garden items and building supplies such as concrete and lumber.

Their stores have an auto service center, sell and install tires, and have a selection of automotive supplies.

They also have pet food and horse feed, and toys.

The store, if it comes, would be another large anchor along the Nebraska Highway 370 strip, an area proving attractive to commercial development.

The 135,000-square-foot Hy-Vee grocery store opened in June as the company’s largest, most modern grocery store.

