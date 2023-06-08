Genesis Health Clubs is buying a 75,000-square-foot building in Midtown Crossing to renovate as a fitness center with luxury touches and high-tech equipment.

The multi-level building at 3201 Farnam St. was formerly occupied by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Jake McCabe, vice president of marketing for Genesis Health Clubs, said Tuesday the company outgrew its current Midtown Crossing location across the street from the new building.

“We needed more space, and we needed a space that we could own so we could really invest in the club,” he said.

The building, currently owned by East Campus Realty, will be a significant upgrade from the existing Genesis club, he said.

“We’ll be using the whole building,” McCabe said. “We’re planning a massive 50,000-square-foot health club with cardio, weights, new group fitness studios, locker rooms with luxury finishes, a giant turf area, and lots more that we’ll announce over the coming months.”

Company officials want to make it the best facility serving midtown Omaha, he said.

The bigger building will allow for more equipment, a functional training space, more classes and overall more spacious facilities, he said.

“Genesis strives to own all its facilities, as it enables us to really invest in them and make them as great as they can possibly be for our members,” he said. “This move enables us to do that.”

The facility will be state-of-the art, he said, with expansive turf areas, the newest high-tech equipment, luxury finishes like granite countertops, marble tile, recovery areas like steam rooms and saunas, and dramatic lighting.

Rodney Steven II, the owner of Genesis Health Clubs, said the new club “will significantly enhance our members’ experiences.

“We’re here to stay in Omaha, and we’re investing the resources here to keep getting better for our members.”

Genesis Health Clubs, a national fitness chain headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, operates 63 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Kentucky, Colorado, Oklahoma and Florida.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023