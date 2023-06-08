The Omaha area is home to seven companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000.
Genesis Health Clubs is buying a 75,000-square-foot building in Midtown Crossing to renovate as a fitness center with luxury touches and high-tech equipment.
The multi-level building at 3201 Farnam St. was formerly occupied by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.
Jake McCabe, vice president of marketing for Genesis Health Clubs, said Tuesday the company outgrew its current Midtown Crossing location across the street from the new building.
“We needed more space, and we needed a space that we could own so we could really invest in the club,” he said.
The building, currently owned by East Campus Realty, will be a significant upgrade from the existing Genesis club, he said.
“We’ll be using the whole building,” McCabe said. “We’re planning a massive 50,000-square-foot health club with cardio, weights, new group fitness studios, locker rooms with luxury finishes, a giant turf area, and lots more that we’ll announce over the coming months.”
Company officials want to make it the best facility serving midtown Omaha, he said.
The bigger building will allow for more equipment, a functional training space, more classes and overall more spacious facilities, he said.
“Genesis strives
to own all its facilities, as it enables us to really invest in them and make them as great as they can possibly be for our members,” he said. “This move enables us to do that.”
The facility will be state-of-the art, he said, with expansive turf areas, the newest high-tech equipment, luxury finishes like granite countertops, marble tile, recovery areas like steam rooms and saunas, and dramatic lighting.
Rodney Steven II, the owner of Genesis Health Clubs, said the new club “will significantly enhance our members’ experiences.
“We’re here to stay in Omaha, and we’re investing the resources here to keep getting better for our members.”
Genesis Health Clubs, a national fitness chain headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, operates 63 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Kentucky, Colorado, Oklahoma and Florida.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023
Hope, a 2-month-old giraffe, with her 'adopted mom' Betty, at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Grace Rock says she loves how everyone is welcome at the two jam sessions she attends each week.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Columbus (10) races after a foul ball that ended up in the stands during the Nebraska vs. Michigan State baseball game in the third round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Friday. The Huskers won the game 4-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Larry Schanaman, of Hansen, Neb., and father of Nebraska's Shay Schanaman (8) celebrates a Husker play in the Nebraska vs. Michigan State baseball game in the third round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Friday. The Huskers won the game 4-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cole Evans (12), Casey Burnham (2) and Luke Sartori (21) celebrate together following the Rutgers vs. Nebraska baseball game in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 9-7.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha firetruck sprays water on a fire at the vacant Flora Apartments on Monday. One person was rescued from the second floor and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, left, and Arapahoe's Will Cacy finish the Class D 400 meters at state track on Saturday. Cacy was first, Zelasney, second.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Michelle Montenegro wants to study to become a dance teacher after she graduates on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Latto opens for Lizzo on her Special 2our in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz scores in the top of the tenth inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen holds up the ball as home plate umpire Kevin Marr calls out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East celebrates their extra-inning victory over Millard West during for Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shazia Gulzada and her daughter Kawsar Gulzada learn the English alphabet as their teacher, Laura Lopez, right, watches on Wednesday. Some of Nebraska's newest residents, young children and their parents go to class to learn English as they adjust to their new home.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Marissa Garcia, left, and Lincoln East's Peyton Svehla run the third leg of the 4x800 relay at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski (6) celebrates his goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A water main was repaired on West Center Street near 105th on Tuesday. The westbound lane is still closed
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players run toward their trophy following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cinco de Mayo parade on South 24th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow appears behind a storm that prompted a tornado warning in the area south of Johnson, Nebraska on Friday, May 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, No 5, celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham right, jumps into the arms of Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Raccoons come for scraps of food to the Alpine Inn, which is celebrating 50 years in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiara Simonsen graduated from Omaha North High School in 2020 after dealing with absenteeism problems while she was working at Walmart to help support herself and her family.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, starts a prescribed burn next to the Missouri river at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane talks off from Eppley Airfield and flies over a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoke rises up from a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tulips frame a changing landscape in downtown Omaha as construction starts on the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alyse Wiseman lands during a triple jump attempt at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A runner goes by during the 3200 Meter Relay at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest's Imani Skanes lands in the triple jump at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lauren Corey runs the 400 meter dash in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Caiden Fredrick competes in discus in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pearl Gagnon, of La Vista, looks aver flowers at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion on Monday. Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s and there is no risk of frost, so plants wonÕt be damaged if planted.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.