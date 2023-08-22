Google officials on Tuesday announced a $1.2 billion investment in Nebraska that will expand the company's current data center in Papillion and build a new center in northeast Lincoln.

The planned investment comes on top of $5 billion that the company has invested in the Omaha metro area to date, and after the announcement earlier this month of a $350 million expansion at the Google's massive data center in Council Bluffs.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird celebrated the announcement Tuesday, saying that in recent years, Lincoln has become the cradle for a flourishing tech scene. Large companies and small startups, she said, are recognizing what the city has to offer.

"With today's announcement, we expand our economic vitality, workforce and stature of our city in a really big way," she said. "We know that Lincoln is already on Google's map, but I'm thrilled to say Google is now officially on Lincoln's map."

Google has said it is continuing to expand its infrastructure in order to support artificial intelligence innovation, increased use of cloud storage, and the everyday services that people use online.

Tuesday's announcement came at a press conference at Google's Papillion data center at 14865 Gold Coast Road, just west of Nebraska Highway 50.

The new Lincoln data center will be on the northwest corner of Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 77, or 56th Street, on the northeast edge of Lincoln.

The Papillion expansion will add to the considerable growth of data centers in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. According to Dgtl Infra, the area already has at least 20 data centers from a dozen different providers.

Overall, global internet usage has grown 20-fold since 2010. And lifestyle changes since the pandemic, with the rise of working from home and more online shopping, have only helped to further drive the demand for data centers. The rise of artificial intelligence has become another recent driver.

Data centers gobble up incredible amounts of power — for big ones, as much as a small city. And the Omaha area’s data center growth is leading what’s believed to be the largest spike in demand for electricity in the Omaha Public Power District’s 77-year history.

To meet that growth, Omaha’s public customer-owned electric utility last week approved a $2 billion plan to nearly double its generating capacity over the next decade.

