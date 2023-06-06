The Omaha area is home to seven companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000.
A vacant business bay at Nebraska Crossing shopping center is decorated as if a Lego toy store may be on its way.
The storefront in the Gretna center is postered with images of the brightly colored brick toys and of the squat, claw-handed human figures from the toy sets.
Above the door is a Lego logo, and below it the company’s website address,
Lego.com.
Officials remained silent Tuesday, however, on whether Lego has indeed settled on Gretna for a new store. Neither the toy company nor the shopping mall would confirm that a deal has been struck.
A business bay at Nebraska Crossing is decked out as if ready to welcome a Lego store. But officials with the company and the shopping center are silent on whether a deal has been struck.
Joe Dejka
Rumors have been flying for months about Nebraska getting its first Lego store. A website that highlights metro area development happenings ignited the speculation. The “Grow Omaha” website, in its weekly market report March 16, said that Lego representatives visited the city.
“Representatives from Lego were in town last week touring various retail properties,” the site reported.
The closest Lego stores are in Kansas City and Minneapolis.
The World-Herald Tuesday contacted Lego public affairs again for comment, but a representative wasn’t ready to spill the beans — or in this case, the Lego bricks.
“Thank you for reaching out, but I’m afraid the answer remains the same: We do not comment on future store plans and deliberations,” said spokesperson Andreas Friias.
A spokesperson for Nebraska Crossing was similarly mum. Johanna Boston would only say that Lego is looking in the market.
“Nothing is confirmed,” Boston said.
During 2022, Lego grew its global network of stores, opening 155 new stores together with partners, taking total stores globally to 904, according to the company’s 2022 annual report.
“In 2023, we will continue to make significant investments in our retail platforms to reach and inspire even more shoppers,” the report said.
