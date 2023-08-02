The Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition will open a new health and wellness clinic Monday in South Omaha.

The clinic will be situated inside the organization's comprehensive community center at 23rd and N Streets. Through a new partnership, faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing will provide advanced practice clinical services at the clinic.

Donna Polk, executive director of the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition, approached the college in 2022 with plans for a clinic. Her goal was to improve the health of urban Indians and other underserved groups.

Polk said the organization has history of working with the college and knew its faculty would provide the kind of patient-centered, respectful health care the group wanted for the people it serves.

Kate Fiandt, the college's associate dean for transformational practice and partnership, said clinicians will use a nursing-focused primary care model called "intensive primary care nursing." Fiandt created the model, which allows nurses to work intensely with patients to improve their health and health-related behaviors.

Fiandt said faculty have used the model in other partner practices in rural communities and in North Omaha. Data shows that the intensive model improves patients' trust in providers, their satisfaction with their care and their ability to care for themselves.

Cheryl Darby-Carlberg, who will be the lead advanced practice registered nurse at the clinic, said the personal, intensive nature of the care provided at the clinic gives patients ownership of their health and allows providers to more fully explain the importance of prescribed treatments and medications.

The coalition provides community and social services targeting urban American Indians, Alaska Natives and other vulnerable groups in the greater Omaha area. Many services are offered to people regardless of background. Call 402-929-6966 for appointments. Patients can contact Darby-Carlberg at cdarbycarlberg@unmc.edu for more information.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023