Nebraska Cancer Specialists will open a new full-service cancer center Sept. 5 in Council Bluffs.

The cancer center will be situated on the campus of Jennie Edmundson Hospital, specifically in the hospital's 201 Building. The Council Bluffs clinic is the 11th full-service cancer center for Nebraska Cancer Specialists, which is based in Omaha.

The Council Bluffs cancer center will be staffed by medical oncologists five days a week and will offer a wide range of treatment options, infusions, lab and pharmacy services. It also will provide access to more than 200 clinical oncology research trials, genetic counseling, supportive care services and survivorship programs.

"We're bringing the most dedicated team of oncology professionals who know the challenges that cancer can present and who know how important it is for patients to receive care close to home," Dr. Timothy Huyck, a medical oncologist with the practice and medical director of Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center, said in a statement.

Patients interested in receiving care in Council Bluffs can contact Nebraska Cancer Specialists at 402-334-4773.

