Nebraska Medicine is preparing to open a fourth building at its Village Pointe location, which will include the addition of several new specialty care services.

The newest building at the Village Pointe Health Center, situated on the east side of the campus at 17405 Burke St., will allow for the addition of heart and vascular, orthopedics, pre-surgical screening and pulmonology as well as an on-site outpatient pharmacy. The location also will feature expanded dermatology offerings.

The 90,000-square-foot facility will officially begin opening to patients July 5 with the launch of the on-site pharmacy. Additional specialty clinics will follow over the ensuing weeks, including orthopedics on July 10 and heart and vascular on July 17.

“We’re excited to expand the services we provide here at Village Pointe,” said Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine’s CEO. He noted that the health system’s clinical team was heavily involved in planning the facility.

Tom Macy, Nebraska Medicine’s vice president of operations, said the new building completes the health system’s campus and allows it to continue to grow its services in the area.

The total cost of the building is $81 million. Noddle Companies developed and constructed the building in partnership with Nebraska Medicine. At the end of a lease period, which was not immediately available, ownership will transition to Nebraska Medicine.

