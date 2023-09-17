A proposed federal minimum staffing rule for nursing homes would worsen seniors’ access to care in Nebraska and result in more closures, according to the president of groups representing the state’s facilities.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this month proposed a new rule that would, for the first time, require nursing homes to ensure that residents receive a minimum number of nursing care hours each day. Facilities also must have a registered nurse on staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week and expand resident assessment requirements.

The proposal is billed as a step toward meeting a Biden Administration pledge to ensure that America’s 1.2 million nursing home residents “get the safe, high-quality care that they deserve,” according to a statement by CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

But Jalene Carpenter, president and CEO of the Nebraska Nursing Facility Association, said Nebraska’s nursing homes already perform better than their counterparts in other states, based on CMS’s quality rating system. The state already requires that facilities staff to meet the needs of residents, a system that is measured, reported and inspected.

“They want to provide the best quality of care,” said Carpenter, who also serves as president and CEO of the Nebraska Assisted Living Association. “We believe Nebraska already has a standard for that.”

In addition, Nebraska already has a known shortage of nurses, which was exacerbated by the pandemic. The standards, as proposed, would increase the need exponentially, she said.

“I can guarantee closures across the state,” Carpenter said.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said limited access to nursing homes also creates bottlenecks in other health care settings. Particularly in rural Nebraska, hospital patients are waiting weeks to be discharged to nursing homes for rehabilitation or long term care because there aren’t enough available beds, straining hospitals.

Nebraska already has been struggling with nursing home closures. In the last three years, 10 Nebraska nursing homes and 13 assisted living communities have closed due to lack of staff, underfunding and pandemic-related costs, according to the industry group.

Some closures have prompted residents to hire their own caregivers for loved ones or to consider forming cooperatives for displaced home care workers.

The federal proposal, however, isn’t likely to be the last word on the rule. CMS will take comments on the proposal until Nov. 6. Patient advocacy groups already have argued that the proposal calls for lower staffing levels than some facilities currently provide. In a brief, the Center for Medicare Advocacy called the proposal a major step backwards.

Specifically, the proposed rule would require that each resident receive 2.45 hours of care from a nurse aide per day as well as .55 hours of care from a registered nurse.

In addition, it would mandate that nursing homes have a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That’s up from the current registered nurse staffing requirement of eight hours a day, seven days a week.

Carpenter said 53% of Nebraska’s nursing facilities would not meet the proposed nurse aide requirement and 38% would fail to hit the requirement for care from registered nurses. Only 67 of the state’s nursing facilities would meet both hours-of-care requirements.

Nine of Nebraska’s counties report that they have no registered nurses or advanced practice registered nurses living within their boundaries.

“There is just a lot of concern that this proposed rule was not properly thought out or vetted,” she said of facility operators. “They’re very concerned.”

The hours-of-care requirements would be phased in over three years for urban facilities and five years for rural ones.

CMS also has proposed a temporary hardship exemption from the hourly care requirements for facilities in locations where few providers are available, based on federally defined ratios. Those facilities also must demonstrate good-faith efforts to hire and retain staff and document a financial commitment to staffing by reporting annual spending on care staff.

To address workforce shortages, the federal government plans to inject $75 million into programs to boost the nursing home workforce, such as scholarships and tuition reimbursement.

But Carpenter said the rule as proposed amounts to an unfunded mandate.

Like the hospital industry, nursing home groups have called for the reporting of customer satisfaction scores as a quality initiative and for significant increases in Medicaid reimbursement rates.