Creighton University this week unveiled a new institute focused on improving health outcomes in Nebraska, with specific goals of improving access to health care and helping to address health inequities in the community.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Creighton's president, announced the creation of the Institute for Population Health in an address Tuesday on the university's Omaha campus and in another Thursday on its Phoenix, Arizona, campus.

"The Institute for Population Health embodies our mission of service and justice, bringing together our Creighton community with our partners to identify concrete solutions that enhance individual well-being and eliminate systemic barriers to health equity broadly," Hendrickson said in a statement.

Dr. Scott Shipman, a Lincoln native who earned his medical degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, serves as executive director of the new institute. He returned to Nebraska last fall after serving as director of clinical innovations and primary care initiatives with the Association of American Medical Colleges in Washington, D.C.

In that position, he said, he worked with large academic health systems to think about ways to redesign clinical models to root out inefficiencies and improve communication and coordination among providers.

Driving the creation of the institute is the high cost of health care in the United States, which despite that investment has the lowest life expectancy among other, lower-spending wealthy nations. The U.S. spent more than $4.3 trillion on health care in 2021, which represents 18.3% of the nation's gross domestic product.

Shipman said one focus of the institute is promoting high-value care. That is generally considered to be preventive care such as childhood immunizations and certain cancer screenings that can head off more serious and costly problems later on but that often is underused by people with multiple chronic health conditions and low-income and minority groups.

"The new institute is going to focus a significant part of its attention on how we can make the delivery of health care better, improve access and root out waste and inefficiency," he said.

The institute also will focus on health disparities created by the health care system, including barriers to access for certain populations and implicit biases in health care, Shipman said.

Accessing health care is a challenge for many in the U.S. and is a particular challenge in rural areas. Some 35% of Nebraskans live in rural areas, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, more than double the national average.

Rural access to surgical care was the focus of the inaugural Creighton-CHI Health Equity in Rural Surgery Symposium Friday in Omaha. Shipman hosted the symposium with Dr. Waddah Al-Refaie, the new chairman of the Creighton School of Medicine's surgery department.

But while the health care system will be one focus, Shipman said, the institute also recognizes that 80% of the factors that determine health outcomes are not medical. They include individuals' health behaviors and the conditions in which they are born, live and work, such as access to affordable food and housing.

Given that, he said, the institute will focus on supporting population health at the community level by working with community-based organizations, those that already have established, trusted relationships in the community, to help them do even better at what they do. That could mean bringing the university's resources to bear to help such groups build capacity and skills, as well as supporting their evaluation of interventions in the community.

The institute, he said, will be building an approach known as implementation science, which he used in his previous position. It involves applying best practices, turning ideas into successfully executed interventions and evaluating those interventions along the way to find out whether they're working. Those that are can be scaled up in ways that will be sustainable.

"It's building on that experience that I want to bring here," said Shipman, who also trained in pediatrics at Dartmouth College and earned a master's degree in public health at Johns Hopkins University.

In addition to partnering with community groups, another key to the institute's work will be leveraging data to raise awareness about needs in the community and to drive action. Shipman will work in partnership with CHI Health, Creighton's clinical partner, and CyncHealth, which provides health care data to providers throughout Nebraska.