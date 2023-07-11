Former Omaha state senator Heath Mello has been named the new CEO and president of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Mello, 43, most recently has served as the vice president for external relations and lobbyist for the University of Nebraska system.

Mello will assume his new role on Aug. 2. He will replace former Omaha Public Power District CEO Tim Burke, who has been serving as interim chamber leader since the chamber parted ways with former CEO Veta Jeffery in March after less than a year on the job.

Carmen Tapio, who currently serves as chairman of the chamber, lauded Mello for his breadth of experience and passion for ensuring Omaha is a great place to live and do business, now and into the future.

“We believe Mello will continue to grow the business landscape in Omaha and drive strong workforce and economic development in Omaha and eastern Nebraska,” said Tapio, owner of North End Teleservices.

Tapio served on the search committee, along with Burke and Derek Leathers, chairman and CEO of Werner Enterprises.

Mello was also praised by Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska, for his strategic work on behalf of the university and commitment to the state.

“We are fortunate that Heath will continue to call Omaha home and that he will continue to shape and influence the greater Omaha region,” Carter said. “He will be missed at the university, but we are grateful for his service and look forward to his leadership and partnership in this exciting new role.”

Mello was first elected to the Legislature in 2008 and served for eight years. During that time, he served four years as chairman of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee.

In addition to his recent work for the university, Mello has also served on various state and regional boards and councils, including as chair of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s education policy council and on the Nebraska chamber’s board of directors.

Mello also ran for mayor of Omaha in 2017, defeated by incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert.

He was appointed chief lobbyist for the university system in December 2017.

A Nebraska native, Mello graduated from Gretna High School and received his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Mello's appointment comes after Jeffery's brief stint with the chamber. The St. Louis native had been announced as CEO in April 2022 to replace David Brown, who had retired after leading the chamber for nearly two decades.

Chamber leaders have said almost nothing about why it parted ways with her in March of this year. The World-Herald has reported that her tenure had been a tumultuous one inside the organization, marked by layoffs and staff resignations, with more than 40% of the staff turning over in just 10 months.

