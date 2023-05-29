Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Casale, Michael D. and Casale, Erin to Jerrell, Steven A. and Jerrell, Gayla M., 17030 Emma St., $574,900.

Lim Construction LLC to Sandy Toes LLC, 12506 N. 161st Ave., $418,900.

Dull, Christopher M. and Falor-Dull, Samantha L. to Chilukuri, Venkata, 14505 Sunrise St., $282,700.

Krejci Development LLC to Skelton, Glen T., 17107 Sarah St., $165,000.

68022

Weir, Joshua W. and Weir, Sarah R. to Bullock Trust and Bullock, Raymond A., trustee, 20058 Stryker St., $650,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5608 N. 212nd St., $72,500.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Heavican Homes Inc., 21365 E Circle, $85,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Heavican Homes Inc., 21149 E St., $85,000.

Hanks, Bruce and Hanks, Misty to Moore, Cynthia Lee and Houghton, Timothy Dane, 1720 N. 216th St., $520,000.

Moore, John L. and Moore, Jack L. to Gress, Clint T. and Gress, Sarah B., 20219 Gateway Road, $270,000.

Addison, Timothy J. and Addison, Megan E. to 228 Skyline LLC, 4214 S. 228th Plaza Circle, $260,000.

Moore, Michael Allan and Moore, Charlotte A. to Torres, Albert Jr. and Torres, Katherine Lea, 21398 Blaine St., $450,000.

Keval Construction LLC to Forsman, Shelley L. and Forsman, Travis A., 3916 George B. Lake Parkway, $625,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Thran, Craig G. and Thran, Christine L., 21702 Blaine St., $586,702.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Hassler, Kurtis and Hassler, Gina, 5420 N. 208th Ave., $574,900.

Sun, Haiping and Wang, Hongkuan to He, Tingting and Yang, Xiaoqing, 21119 Cedar St., $580,000.

Edward Custom Homes LLC to Gregg, Jerrod, 20545 Hartman Ave., $825,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Shoup, Marsha, 21134 Larimore Ave., $457,155.

Shoup, Marsha and Shoup, Brian to McKay, Alexander, 1706 N. 206th St., $260,000.

Poehling, Jordan Swift and Poehling, Monica Lynne to Zysset, Jared, 20909 Drexel St., $480,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Cox, Thomas and Cox, Analisa, 18119 Miami St., $629,900.

Julie D. Vaughan Revocable Trust and Vaughan, Julie D., trustee to Howard, Albert N. and Howard, Julie K., 2720 N. 191st Ave., $435,000.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC and Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC to Mukherjee, Himadri and Mukherjee, Anjana, 3921 S. 210th Circle, $125,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Stull, Harold and Stull, Amelia, 20821 Hartman Ave., $564,900.

Kasin, Sander J. and Kasin, Frankie L. to Pfingsten Living Trust and Pfingsten, Craig D., trustee, 1420 N. 185th St., $595,000.

SOS LLC to Gage, Thomas M. and Gage, Jane E., trustees, 22738 Sanctuary Ridge Drive, $290,000.

68064

Rayer, Todd to Mayberry, Everett, 502 W. Valley St., $40,000.

Olson, Lyle K. and Olson, Margaret to MacLeod, Neil S. and MacLeod, Jodi C., 4 Ginger Cove Road, $400,000.

68069

Kenneth and Jean Boicourt Inter Vivos Trust and Jones, Lisa Kae Trustee to Nickol, Devin and Nickol, Brenda, 28702 Sokol Place, $130,000.

68104

Hawkins, Zachary and Yee, Kelsey to Daniels, Douglas R. and Daniels, Esther Eileen, 1723 N. 57th Ave., $250,000.

Meneses, Ruperta to Aguirre, Ignacio Guadalupe Cruz and Talavera, Angelica, 5147 Evans St., $144,000.

Beckstead, Daniel R. to Pearson, Jacob, 1716 N. 51st St., $325,000.

Noha, Robert J. and Walton, Steve to Kempkes, Rodney J. and Kempkes, Celia A., 1728 N. 54th St., $250,000.

Hynes, Rebecca M. and Hynes, Rebecca to Ownez Asset Management LLC, 6136 Seward St., $190,000.

Simet and Brown LLC to Livrite Properties LLC, 2019 N. 65th Ave., $158,000.

Aspegren, Sharon Noel to Witti Investments LLC, 5818 Pratt St., $108,000.

Rose, Margaret and Tarver, John D., personal representative to Simba Realty LLC, 4926 Manderson St., $205,000.

Peck, Jason A. and Elliott, Hannah N. to Stuckey, Owen and Dunkle, Paige, 5827 Burdette St., $175,000.

SLE Property Holdings LLC to Hopkins, Corey Raymond and Hopkins, Dawnan Estelle, 4908 Franklin St., $385,000.

Htoo, David to Recast Development LLC, 4124 N. 65th St., $105,000.

Cribbs, Renesha to Adler, Grace Elizabeth, 5311 N. 46th St., $120,000.

Ownez Asset Management LLC to Perez, Andres Amilcar Perez and Prado, Irma Patricia Ochoa, 6136 Seward St., $221,920.

Bridges, Mark A. to Anderson, Owen, 2468 N. 47th Ave., $140,000.

Gilreath, Kenneth David to Ramirez, Jose and Pleitez, Yeni Magali Matute, 2715 N. 48th St., $190,000.

TF PL LLC to Black and Blue Brick LLC, 6145 Military Ave., $246,000.

Paw, Lah Lwe and Don, Ka to Htoo, Baw Nyaw, 4901 Manderson St., $130,000.

Niazi, Amir to Buildtor LLC, 6111 Evans St., $130,000.

Blake, Scott D. and Johnson, Sarah to LaHood, Anna and Rachuy, Alexandra, 2316 N. 52nd St., $410,000.

68105

Rojas, Jose Carlos to Bell, John Joseph and Bell, John, 1025 Park Ave., $400,000.

Uttecht, Larence H. Jr. to Morethan Properties LLC, 1931 S. 35th St., $290,000.

Hawkins, Winifred F. and Hawkins, James L. to Placido, Laura and Placido, Josue R., 2305 Hanscom Blvd., $255,000.

Militti, Joseph and Sherman, Mary L., personal representative to Martin, Tyler M., 2141 S. 35th Ave., $189,900.

Stella Realty LLC to Laben Investment Group LLC, 1049 S. 28th St., $880,000.

Norse Properties I Inc. to Hanson, Grant and Hackman, Paige E., 3901 Gold St., $180,000.

Church, Daniele J. to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 4002 Vinton St., $125,000.

68106

Red Ladder LLC to Baldwin, Barbara, 4902 Walnut St., $194,300.

Kirk, Robert and Kirk, Karen L. to Kock, Timothy J., 4706 Pacific St., $87,000.

Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Krejci, Lori, 1916 S. 62nd St., $202,000.

Morfeld, Lawrence A. and McCall, Cynthia C., personal representative to Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC, 5621 Frances St., $135,000.

Davidson, Craig A. and Davidson, Emily to Harrison, Prince, 626 S. 67th St., $386,500.

Red Ladder LLC to Red Ladder Rentals LLC, 911 S. 46th Ave., $134,100.

Ullrich, Melissa A. to Woodard, Gavin, 5034 Arbor Circle, $277,517.

Howard, Susan M. to YK Shin Properties Corp, 6125 Elm St., $265,000.

68107

Barrio CEO LLC to Cabreras LLC, 3833 S. 23rd St., $725,000.

Sell, Olyvia and Sell, Andrew to Nathan Holdings LLC, 4231 S. 16th St., $225,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Garibo, Ana Milagros Lorenzo, 4506 S. 40th St., $210,000.

Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Guardado, Orlando A. Najarro, 4133 T St., $165,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Ramon, Anibal Guarcas, 4518 S. 34th St., $140,000.

Meneses, Ruperta and Caballero, Jose Angel to Raudales, Armando, 5622 S. 32nd St., $154,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Jimenez, Eva E. and Jimenez-Gomez, Jose Jonathan, 4520 S. 33rd St., $282,555.

Waszgis, Brian and Waszgis, Leia M. to Urbina, Jose Clemente Ramirez and Ramirez, Rosario Marisol Morales, 3379 Jefferson St., $230,635.

Kavan, Nicolette L. and Ethofer, Nicolette L. to Broich, Caden J., 4312 Polk St., $226,000.

Modern Investments LLC to Packers Building LLC, 4939 S. 24th St., $800,000.

McKernan, Mary Alice to Tairi, Fahd, 3202 L St., $220,000.

Haddad, Fadelalla and Haddad, Amal Ayoub to Trinidad, Delmy M. Guerra and Palacio, Johan Andrey Londono, 5216 S. 36th St., $250,000.

68108

Walton, Donald R. and Walton, Kelly R. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2443 S. 20th St., $110,000.

Ceballos, Martin Chacon and Chacon, Renee A. to Navarro, Jose Fernando, 2027 Pierce St., $50,000.

Murphy, William D. to Menjivar, Jose Berty Rivas and Rivas, Yanira Elizabeth Cano De, 1121 Castelar St., $137,000.

Syfl Development Group LLC to Pietramale, Jack S. and Pietramale, Christopher, 1225 S. 15th St., $25,000.

68110

Hernandez-Navarrete, Isidro and N., Isidro Hernandez to Reichart, Amber, 2119 Pinkney St., $295,000.

Mesenbrink, Russell J. to Ngo, Bichngoc Thi, 5302 N. 18th St., $45,000.

68111

Sinclair Group LLC to Cabrera, Enrique Jr., 3712 John A. Creighton Blvd., $70,000.

Ammons, Sheila D. to Ammons, Lester L., 3310 Nebraska Circle, $89,700.

Villa, Cruz Ivan Paniagua and Mata, Cristina Adelaide Heredia to Royal Houses PC, 2901 Pinkney St., $160,000.

Marino Construction LLC to Royal Houses PC, 3324 N. 41st St., $105,000.

Sanchez, Nancy E. and Alvarado, Marco A. Marariegos to Chica, Yoalma D., 2851 Wirt St., $170,000.

Act3 Builders LLC to Iniguez, Alysia, 4225 Emmet St., $147,000.

Fleming, William H. to Gilbatrar Two LLC, 4203 Franklin St., $30,000.

Pila, Jose F. and Valle, Olga to Frum, Conrad J., 4131 N. 42nd St., $241,500.

Cape Homes LLC to Serrano, Rene Jalmar Tobar and Murillo, Juana Sibrian, 2569 Camden Ave., $70,000.

Janovich Investments LLC to Brown, Donell D., 4437 Vernon Ave., $595,000.

Mack, Gwendolyn and Mack, Marcus, personal representative to Miller Home and Building Inspections LLC, 2628 Franklin St., $174,000.

Smith, Curtisa E. and Smith, Lonnie to Kairos Building LLC, 2901 Erskine St., $108,000.

Good, Larry B. and Good, Shirly M. to Collins, Anthony Jr., 4143 Erskine St., $71,400.

Zas Corp. LLC to Felix Apartments LLC, 5324 N. 26th St., $35,000.

Kellogg, Cindy L. to Simba Realty LLC, 3501 N. 44th Ave., $57,000.

TPK Real Estate LLC to Keeton, Sandra, 3355 N. 41st St., $139,950.

Valdivieso, Juan and Valdivieso, Amber to Morales, Jarman Mejia and Ortiz, Suyapa Tobias, 2915 Fort St., $18,000.

68112

Beta Homes LLC to TPC Corp, 7103 N. 24th St., $105,000.

Steven E. Shafer Revocable Trust and Shafer, Jonathan D., trustee to Long Ball LLC, 2562 Ida St., $107,500.

Tarallo, Thomas P. and Tarallo, Eileen to Jeanna Faulhaber Living Trust and Robert Faulhaber Living Trust, 4237 N. Crest Drive, $55,000.

Lincoln FSB to Olderbak Enterprises North LLC, 7609 N. 36th St., $2,308,000.

68114

Rodriguez, Elsa L. and Lao, Frederick L., personal representative to 4Neighbors Properties LLC, 1721 Cole Creek Drive, $170,000.

Wimmer, Todd A. and Wimmer, Barbara M. to McGroddy, Peter Michael Jr. and Oudenhoven, Mollie Dixon, 9923 Broadmoor Road, $985,000.

Dale, Julie Ann and Bouzis, Julie D. to Aslan Real Estate LLC, 7744 Western Ave., $235,000.

Codjo, Paulina to Sky Properties LLC, 10366 Franklin Circle, $150,000.

Ali, Syed M. and Ali, Shama to Bronte Home Buyers LLC, 8504 Douglas St., $505,000.

68116

Ladd, Joshua J. and Ladd, Josh to Lemen, Sandra K., 15260 Binney St., $43,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Carroll, Timothy A. and Carroll, Deborah M., 6412 N. 170th Ave., $438,164.

Pritchard, Janis Elaine and Witthaus, Janis E. to Betts, Ryan A. and Mitchell, Ashley L., 4619 N. 160th St., $310,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Connie S. McArdle Revocable Trust and McArdle, Connie S., trustee, 6005 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $434,591.

Wilmes, James Frederick and Wilmes, Jordan Kendra to Wilmes, Brian, 3529 N. 152nd Ave., $330,000.

Lane Building Corp. to Gordman, Haley and Munro, Connor, 2909 N. 166th St., $437,900.

Taylor, Melissa and Sucha, Melissa to Wood, Brian A. and Wood, Heidi C., 6419 N. 159th St., $535,000.

Ritchie, Jeffrey and Ritchie, Molly to Janssen, Vance Nicholas and Janssen, Natalie Kay, 17227 Meredith Ave., $395,000.

68117

A Place To Live LLC to Bustamante, Wilfredo Marquez and Orellana, Aracely, 4906 S. 54th St., $172,500.

68122

Five & Five Development LLC to Kinter, Madison, 7925 N. 93rd St., $345,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Tossa, Albert and Langa, Edile Yvette, 7910 N. 95th Ave., $329,090.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Castillo-Langley, Alejandro and Shepard, Bonnieann C., 7930 N. 95th Ave., $304,900.

Dau, Patty to Dar, Saw Pah, 7420 Potter St., $250,000.

Gregerson, Michael A. and Gregerson-Contreras, Karina L. to Vcrothimaswamypandian, Ashok Kumar and Jegathesan, Priyadarshini, 8802 Sunrise St., $275,000.

Huff, Dennis D. and Huff, Darcy L. to Strelnieks, Sawyer J. and Strelnieks, Carlie J., 10618 Baker St., $315,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Smith, Stephanie, 8016 N. 86th Ave., $324,479.

68124

SGSC Consulting Services LLC to Muelleman, Robert and Ford, Chaeli, 3616 S. 96th St., $545,000.

Pellegrino, Peter Ricci and Pellegrino, Kaitlyn Paige to Watanabe, Reyn G. and Watanabe, Allyson T., 1114 S. 96th St., $500,000.

Ackerman, Mark R. and Ackerman, Jill R. to Gaskill, Andrea, 9105 Arbor St 7, $155,000.

Winterstien, Amanda Jo and Harberg, Jacob Wylie to Rickerson, Joshua and Rasco, Martina, 8807 Westridge Drive, $257,500.

Gordon, Lisa A. to Steinke, John and Steinke, Barbara, 2420 S. 105th St., $565,000.

68127

Kuhl, Krista and Dean, William H. Jr. to Massengale, Kristopher and Massengale, Monica, 10761 Nancy Circle, $295,000.

Person, Donna Mae to Urban, Lindsay A., 5618 S. 104th St., $225,000.

Lee, Samuel Jong and Lee, Kyong Ja to Christie, Jack M. and Christie, Rebecca C., 10255 Y St., $415,000.

Bennett, Matthew James and Bennett, Emily to Jadlowski, Keith and Kozeny, Michaela, 8618 Monroe St., $255,000.

Claudia M. Perdue Trust and Milone-Smith, Bethany C. Trust to Lewis, Paul Michel and Lewis, Danielle Rae, 7576 Polk St., $300,000.

Bundy, Jad M. and Bundy, Ray, personal representative to Krause, Cody and Krause, Carissa, 5835 S. 91st St., $235,000.

68130

Bellinghausen, Brian and Bellinghausen, Angie to Burchell, David J. and Joy, Terri Ann, 20179 Nina St., $495,000.

Immanuel to SRE Construction LLC, 2309 S. 176th Court, $135,000.

Grimm, Andrew E. and Grimm, Julie, personal representative to Mar Inc., 3423 S. 163rd St., $350,000.

Bell, Shane and Bell, Jessica to Candle, Gabrielle L. and McMaster, Christian O., 1311 S. 166th St., $326,000.

Elite Nebraska PC to Underdahl, Ryan and Underdahl, Alma, 3828 S. 192nd Ave., $516,000.

68131

7205 OB LLC to KCI Development Inc., 128 N. 31st St.#5, $135,000.

WWB LLC to KCI Development Inc., 128 N. 31st St. #23, $110,000.

WWB LLC to KCI Development Inc., 128 N. 31st St. #15, $113,000.

WWB III LLC to Inzauro, Dawn M., 128 N. 31st St. #8, $110,000.

WWB II LLC to Inzauro, Dawn M., 128 N. 31st St. #16, $113,000.

Dodge Holdings LLC to Fairview Place LLC, 208 N. 35th Ave., $198,600.

Dentlinger, John R. and Dentlinger, Elizabeth A. to Wollard, Kevin and Bachmann, Elizabeth, 309 N. 41st Ave., $336,500.

Bopp, Timothy J. to Bopp, Karen, 616 N. 42nd St., $13,233.

68132

Bowden, Christine to Karpf, Mark A. and Karpf, Andrea, 5111 California St., $425,000.

Hickey, Michael and Hickey, Lauren Elizabeth Raisl to Sharp, Michelle and Sharp, Shawn, 305 S. 57th St., $415,000.

Cavanaugh, Patricia J. and Porter, Mary E., personal representative to Barbar, Chafik and Barbar, Rachel, 663 N. 57th Ave., $453,000.

Boyce, Kaitlyn to Gerner, Christopher and Gerner, Shirley, 6915 Lafayette Ave., $162,500.

68134

Morgan, David A. to Alpha Homes LLC, 9622 Maple Drive, $178,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Suarez, Juan and Diaz, Vianney Y. Chavez, 5712 N. 92nd St., $230,500.

Odell, Brenden and Odell, Madalyn to Fenton, Connor, 9385 Ohio St., $242,000.

Elliott, Richard W. and Elliott, Lori A. to Peck, Jason and Elliott, Hannah, 8616 Pratt St., $185,000.

H & S Partnership LLP to Acosta, Sonia, 3128 Cottonwood Lane, $263,000.

Fichter, James and Fichter, Tanis to Arizikiscapital LLC, 7524 Blondo St., $265,000.

Grush, Graydon W. and Grush, Candy to Sachs, Chris and Koski-Sachs, Kendra, 4815 Eastridge Drive, $379,000.

Adams, Latavia C. and Dunn, Latavia C. to Okun, Jackson and Okun, Skyler, 4626 N. 80th St., $231,000.

Roberta B. Lange Revocable Trust and Bennett, Wayne, trustee to BMI LLC, 10635 Fowler Ave., $241,000.

KFM Properties LLC to Kellerman, Francois and Kuncl, Alyssa R., 10017 Sprague St., $255,000.

Frost, Alan D. to Replogle, Bradley, 9140 Ames Ave., $150,000.

Koepp, Jerry L. and Koepp, Ruth E. to Arctic Properties LLC, 10705 Browne St., $575,000.

Prochnow, John F. to Bentley, Stephen, 7216 Glenvale Drive, $197,700.

Regina R. Lupo Trust and Lupo, Regina R., trustee to Ophir LLC, 4029 N. 92nd Ave., $240,000.

Jonas, Elden J. and Jonas, Patricia M. to Benge, Jordan D. and Dettinger, Erica, 6333 N. 104th St., $345,000.

Reeves, Justin Lee and Reeves, Traci S. to Paul, Victor J. and Rock Paul, Linda S., 2715 N. 102nd Ave., $355,000.

68135

Nandagiri, Sandeep R. and Turupu, Jahnavi Reddy to Seeley, Matthew and Seeley, Shannon, 19719 Orchard Ave., $555,000.

Doll, Dave and Doll, David Lee Jr. to Heidvogel, Ericka Leigh, 5829 S. 186th Ave., $255,000.

Norton, Jerald and Norton, Bridget to Nafey, Clint R. and Nafey, Julie, 17001 Y St., $460,000.

Cooley, Patrick and Cooley, Rachel to Goodman, David and Goodman, Sara, 16205 N Circle, $366,500.

FMV LLC to Jensen, Luke and Jensen, Christine, 16359 Weir St., $285,000.

Buildmark Construction Co. LLC to Vanness, Hunter and Vanness, Hiliary, 5629 S. 193rd St., $280,000.

Sherman, Steven E. and Sherman, Tina E. to Koesters, Kyle and Koesters, Brooke, 5467 S. 194th Ave., $255,000.

Fortenbury, Elaine to Burns, Krista and Gunderson, Laverne, 19106 K St., $290,000.

Kubat, Kent to Mains, Denise and Mains, Brian, 19314 L St., $417,000.

Davis, Stephanie A. and Davis, Shane W. to Roder, Nathan and Roder, Leah, 17356 S St., $470,000.

68137

White, Scott L. to Taylor, Ryan, 14810 M St., $265,000.

Stamp, Steven W. and Stamp, Suzanne M. to Morgan, Jason M. and Morgan, Greta D., 15030 K Circle, $315,000.

Spencer, Dominick and Spencer, Melinda to Erlenbusch, Jody W., 15323 Drexel Circle, $265,000.

Schmit, Heather to Kimball, Steven P., 14966 L St., $250,000.

Arneson, Matthew D. and Arneson, Matthew to Art of A Craftsman LLC, 5145 S. 121st St., $120,986.

Fenix, Chloe E. to Watmore, Michael W. and Watmore, Sandra J., 11130 U St., $200,000.

Mercury Property Managment Inc. to RMR Mercury I-80 LLC, 5920 S. 118th Circle, $226,220.

Haddad, Alex and Haddad, Faten to Haddad, Fadi and Haddad, Amal, 14601 Karen St., $230,996.

Manning, John W. to Nguyen, Hung and Pham, Tu Anh Hai, 14223 Polk Circle, $197,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rodabaugh, Edward E. and Rodabaugh, Terri L., 11014 Sheffield St., $391,822.

68144

Kalasky, Sean M. and Kalasky, Brianna Rae to Guo, Lei, 3522 S. 154th St., $285,000.

Massengale, Kristopher and Massengale, Monica to Manely LLC, 3414 S. 122nd St., $187,000.

Hillhouse, Lendell E. Jr. and Hillhouse, Gwendolyn L. to Robertson, Aaron and Robertson, Kendal, 3107 S. 133rd St., $220,000.

Rodriguez, Cynthy M. to Galloway, Michael and Anderson, Patricia, 1405 S. 136th St., $320,000.

Luna Luna, Vicente Jovel and Luna Acosta, Jessica M. to Meier, Kevin and Meier, Barbara, 12656 Augusta Ave., $245,000.

Clark, Carmen I. and Schultz, Barbara J., personal representative to Gracie Properties LLC, 2506 Royal Wood Drive, $255,500.

Sweetbriar IV LLC to Elizabeth A. Sambol Revocable Trust and Sambol, Elizabeth A., trustee, 12810 Woolworth Ave., $114,865.

Maryott, Mark D. and Maryott, Melissa L. to Cross, Carter Anthony and Salazar, Samantha Nicole, 14859 Harvey Oaks Ave., $338,320.

68152

Peterson, Timothy A. and Peterson, Shannen E. to Goracke, Jared and Goracke, Jared M., 9131 Timberline Drive, $385,000.

Melinda Seabrooke Murdock Revocable Trust and Murdock, Melinda Seabrooke, trustee to Murdock, Melinda S. and McFarland, Joseph, 10427 N. 53rd St., $121,150.

68154

Kullman, Robert E. and Kullman, Donna M. to Kullman, John and Kullman, Paige, 11659 Capitol Ave., $430,000.

Skradski, Joseph L. and Skradski, Julie A. to Cobra R5 LLC, 10921 Westover Road, $246,000.

Kango, Puneet Kumar and Chotani, Neilli to Greco-Adebiyi, Desirae D., 15361 Mason Place, $240,000.

Sorrentino, Anthony J. and Sorrentino, Catherine J. to Walker, Mitchell and Walker, Sydney, 13295 Cuming St., $825,000.

Kurt C. Korte Trust and Korte, Kurt C., trustee to Klomstad, Ryan and Klomstad, Darian, 15411 Bemis Circle, $360,000.

Green, Corey and Junge, Molly Ann-Marie to Koehn, Austen and Koehn, Chelsey, 12815 Hamilton St., $525,000.

68164

Vanburen, Merrily A. and Drumheller, Raschelle A., personal representative to Salber, Carol J. and Salber, Paul, 13553 Larimore Ave., $387,000.

Pham, Hoa to Truong, Duc, 3253 N. 125th Ave., $213,000.

Mahan, Aimee to Pistello, Tony Jr. and Pistello, Tamala, 5629 N. 126th Ave., $317,000.

Schultz, Michael E. and Schultz, Gera Lynn to Solano, Juan Alcala and Contreras, Anaid Zuniga, 6714 N. 111st St., $260,000.

SARPY COUNTY 68005

Hovaldt, Malique and Hovaldt, Ashlynn to Nguyen, Tommy, 2817 Janan Drive, $243,000.

IBCN LLC to Zepeda, Mark, 907 W. 31st Ave., $186,000.

Nuzum, Sheris L. and Nuzum, Lance M. to Millon, Rachel and Millon, Patrick, 710 Garden Ave., $235,000.

RHBRREI LLC to Flores, Ramon, 1321 Hancock St., $155,000.

Batchelor, Karen S. to TTKM Holdings LLC dba Milford Select, 1219 Bellevue Blvd S., $305,000.

Dobesh, Gerald to Bassett, Jason S. and Bassett, Sarah, 2601 Madison St., $163,000.

68028

Grandall, Soren and Grandall, Emily to Watts, Amber and Mander, David, 11416 S. 173rd Ave., $430,000.

Koziel, Ryan to Rupiper, Matthew K. and Rupiper, Jodi R., 11911 S. 214th St., $397,000.

Sterner, Gregory and Sterner, Julie to Bova, Matthew R. and Bova, Jennifer M. Davis, 11826 S. 211th St., $381,000.

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church to 118 McKenna LLC, 124 S. Scott St., $185,000.

Nutter, Kyle J. to Moore, Nathanael J. and Moore, Mary Y., 11309 S. 212th St., $282,000.

68046

Bear Homes PC to Lewis, Chad Gale and Lewis, Michelle, 814 Wilshire Lane, $405,000.

Wibbing, Jean and Wibbing, Billy and Tyree, Gail and Tyree, Michael and Loghry, Doanne and Tyree, David to Modlin, Jennifer and Modlin, Jeffrey, 844 S. Adams St., $180,000.

Bradley, Brent and Bradley, Tiffiny to Tut, Nyayual P. and Dak, Stephen G., 2405 S. Mineral Drive, $350,000.

Timm, Michael D. and Timm, Alyssa N. to Patach, Jessica and Patach, Joseph, 1505 Lakewood Drive, $355,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Marcos, Edy J. Francisco and Ceballos, Martha Patricia Hernandez, 11005 Windward Ave., $434,000.

Ridall, Judith A. to McKown, Michael III and McKown, MacKenzi, 803 Driftwood Drive, $233,000.

Flipping Flanagans LLC to Boatright, Dalton and Boatright, Mary, 1410 White Pine Circle, $440,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hazzard, Alexander and Hazzard, Meghan, 11702 S. 113th Ave., $344,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Gardner, Gabriel J. and Gardner, Holly A., 12244 S. 111th Ave., $413,000.

Thiede, Karen Lee to Maher, Barry J. and Maher, Gail A., 1120 Woodview Circle, $260,000.

68059

Beck, Jeremy J. and Papstein, Natalie to Weber, Jason C., 350 Chestnut St., $425,000.

68123

Safarik, Duane J. Sr. and Safarik, Gabriella to Becker, Craig and Becker, Debra, 2511 Lynnwood Drive, $385,000.

Wolken, Larry L. and Wolken, Michele A. to Norton, Austin and Norton, Sharayah, 3302 Mirror Lane, $225,000.

Cvitak, Michael, personal representative, and Ann Schrader Estate to Venteicher, Myong, 11708 Quail Drive, $230,000.

Markert, William F. and Markert, Janette A. to YK Shin Properties Corp, 3710 Burr Oak Drive, $265,000.

Haack, Thomas A. and Haack, Kathryn A. to Tchombela, Mukanya and Dube, Wendy, 15118 Normandy Blvd, $215,000.

Old Crow Rentals LLC to Vargas, Alejandro and Vargas, Jeniffer L., 11602 S. 37th St., $220,000.

Pierce, Lynnae M. to Syndicate Properties LLC, 2207 Whitted Drive, $170,000.

Hurley, Josh, trustee to Wooten, Anthony and Wooten, Stephanie, 3113 Golden Blvd, $217,000.

Barnes, Christopher B. and Barnes, Jennifer L. to Deveau William J. III and Deveau Jessica L., 4302 Mark St., $320,000.

McKenzie, Roger C. and McKenzie, Alesha D. to OM 3406 Castile Trust and Western Financial LLC, trustee, 3406 Castile Drive, $124,000.

Beede, Benjamin C. and Beede, Jane M. to Young, Brandon and Young, Megan, 13402 S. 26th Ave., $322,000.

68128

Burnette, William A. to Rolling, Bruce and Rolling, Heather, 7756 Greenleaf Drive, $294,000.

dBvidio LLC to Hall, Tamara Shanice, 7609 Gertrude St., $211,000.

68133

Morris, Robert and Shields, Charlotte, trustees to Dryden, Linda C., 11611 Ridgeview Circle, $313,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Holland, Devin, 13015 S. 51st St., $380,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jackson, Derek and Koo, Jinhee, 13512 S. 55th St., $371,000.

Dewey, Michael Latham and Dewey, Sheryl Anne to Wright, Owen Flint and Wright, Kristie Anna, 4508 Lawnwood Drive, $392,000.

68136

Richland Homes LLC to Hiatt, Christopher R., 9612 S. 181st St., $365,000.

Champion, Brandon T. and Champion, Laura C. to Bolton, Amy and Bolton, Brad, 18801 Willow St., $415,000.

Sobczyk, Daniel B. and Dring, Sarah J. to Greve, Keshia and Lange, John, 18604 Rosewood St., $340,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Alderson, Bryan and Alderson, Tori, 10812 S. 177th St., $343,000.

Scheetz, Ryan A. and Scheetz, Jennifer to Matthews, Thomas Charles, 19109 Cottonwood St., $355,000.

Vonseggern, Jon K. and Vonseggern, Jana M. to Sobczyk, Daniel B. and Dring, Sarah, 8107 S. 186th St., $415,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mahler, Matthew D. and Mahler, Mikayla L., 17609 Palisades Drive, $404,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Sanchez, Jorge Ramirez, 10823 S. 177th St., $330,000.

Western Springs Land Corp to Hubbard, Scott and Hubbard, Susan, 10413 S. 168th Ave., $129,000.

68138

Patach, Joseph and Dezelske, Jessica nka Patach, Jessica to Boyd, Whitney and Harris, Alexander, 15133 Rock Circle Drive, $250,000.

Weber, Jason C. to Rabideaux, Charlie Danger, 13855 Jennifer Road, $250,000.

HHC306823 Re LLC fka Nexgen Re LLC to HHK023 Re LLC, 10902 S. 150th St., $2,850,000.

Birkel, Kimberly Ann nka Laird, Kimberly Ann and Laird, Benjamin D. to Pancca, Cristian Mendo and Lightfoot, Molly, 8720 S. 143rd St., $240,000.

United Republic Bank, trustee to 100 Year Homes Inc., 12803 Edna St., $171,000.

68147

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Kaluza, Leah and Kaluza, Kortney, 7813 Arends Circle, $250,000.

Farnan, John M. and Farnan, Annette S. to Nicholas, Christopher and Nicholas, Niccole, 9609 Oak Ridge Drive, $273,000.

United Republic Bank, trustee to 100 Year Homes Inc., 7667 S. 41st Ave., $130,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Bokka, Chandan Reddy and Katta, Renuka Reddy, 8523 S. 63rd St., $414,000.

Kremer, Michael J., trustee to Petroski, Eugene, 4617 Borman St., $285,000.

