DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Casale, Michael D. and Casale, Erin to Jerrell, Steven A. and Jerrell, Gayla M., 17030 Emma St., $574,900.
Lim Construction LLC to Sandy Toes LLC, 12506 N. 161st Ave., $418,900.
Dull, Christopher M. and Falor-Dull, Samantha L. to Chilukuri, Venkata, 14505 Sunrise St., $282,700.
Krejci Development LLC to Skelton, Glen T., 17107 Sarah St., $165,000.
68022
Weir, Joshua W. and Weir, Sarah R. to Bullock Trust and Bullock, Raymond A., trustee, 20058 Stryker St., $650,000.
FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5608 N. 212nd St., $72,500.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Heavican Homes Inc., 21365 E Circle, $85,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Heavican Homes Inc., 21149 E St., $85,000.
Hanks, Bruce and Hanks, Misty to Moore, Cynthia Lee and Houghton, Timothy Dane, 1720 N. 216th St., $520,000.
Moore, John L. and Moore, Jack L. to Gress, Clint T. and Gress, Sarah B., 20219 Gateway Road, $270,000.
Addison, Timothy J. and Addison, Megan E. to 228 Skyline LLC, 4214 S. 228th Plaza Circle, $260,000.
Moore, Michael Allan and Moore, Charlotte A. to Torres, Albert Jr. and Torres, Katherine Lea, 21398 Blaine St., $450,000.
Keval Construction LLC to Forsman, Shelley L. and Forsman, Travis A., 3916 George B. Lake Parkway, $625,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Thran, Craig G. and Thran, Christine L., 21702 Blaine St., $586,702.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Hassler, Kurtis and Hassler, Gina, 5420 N. 208th Ave., $574,900.
Sun, Haiping and Wang, Hongkuan to He, Tingting and Yang, Xiaoqing, 21119 Cedar St., $580,000.
Edward Custom Homes LLC to Gregg, Jerrod, 20545 Hartman Ave., $825,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Shoup, Marsha, 21134 Larimore Ave., $457,155.
Shoup, Marsha and Shoup, Brian to McKay, Alexander, 1706 N. 206th St., $260,000.
Poehling, Jordan Swift and Poehling, Monica Lynne to Zysset, Jared, 20909 Drexel St., $480,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Cox, Thomas and Cox, Analisa, 18119 Miami St., $629,900.
Julie D. Vaughan Revocable Trust and Vaughan, Julie D., trustee to Howard, Albert N. and Howard, Julie K., 2720 N. 191st Ave., $435,000.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC and Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC to Mukherjee, Himadri and Mukherjee, Anjana, 3921 S. 210th Circle, $125,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Stull, Harold and Stull, Amelia, 20821 Hartman Ave., $564,900.
Kasin, Sander J. and Kasin, Frankie L. to Pfingsten Living Trust and Pfingsten, Craig D., trustee, 1420 N. 185th St., $595,000.
SOS LLC to Gage, Thomas M. and Gage, Jane E., trustees, 22738 Sanctuary Ridge Drive, $290,000.
68064
Rayer, Todd to Mayberry, Everett, 502 W. Valley St., $40,000.
Olson, Lyle K. and Olson, Margaret to MacLeod, Neil S. and MacLeod, Jodi C., 4 Ginger Cove Road, $400,000.
68069
Kenneth and Jean Boicourt Inter Vivos Trust and Jones, Lisa Kae Trustee to Nickol, Devin and Nickol, Brenda, 28702 Sokol Place, $130,000.
68104
Hawkins, Zachary and Yee, Kelsey to Daniels, Douglas R. and Daniels, Esther Eileen, 1723 N. 57th Ave., $250,000.
Meneses, Ruperta to Aguirre, Ignacio Guadalupe Cruz and Talavera, Angelica, 5147 Evans St., $144,000.
Beckstead, Daniel R. to Pearson, Jacob, 1716 N. 51st St., $325,000.
Noha, Robert J. and Walton, Steve to Kempkes, Rodney J. and Kempkes, Celia A., 1728 N. 54th St., $250,000.
Hynes, Rebecca M. and Hynes, Rebecca to Ownez Asset Management LLC, 6136 Seward St., $190,000.
Simet and Brown LLC to Livrite Properties LLC, 2019 N. 65th Ave., $158,000.
Aspegren, Sharon Noel to Witti Investments LLC, 5818 Pratt St., $108,000.
Rose, Margaret and Tarver, John D., personal representative to Simba Realty LLC, 4926 Manderson St., $205,000.
Peck, Jason A. and Elliott, Hannah N. to Stuckey, Owen and Dunkle, Paige, 5827 Burdette St., $175,000.
SLE Property Holdings LLC to Hopkins, Corey Raymond and Hopkins, Dawnan Estelle, 4908 Franklin St., $385,000.
Htoo, David to Recast Development LLC, 4124 N. 65th St., $105,000.
Cribbs, Renesha to Adler, Grace Elizabeth, 5311 N. 46th St., $120,000.
Ownez Asset Management LLC to Perez, Andres Amilcar Perez and Prado, Irma Patricia Ochoa, 6136 Seward St., $221,920.
Bridges, Mark A. to Anderson, Owen, 2468 N. 47th Ave., $140,000.
Gilreath, Kenneth David to Ramirez, Jose and Pleitez, Yeni Magali Matute, 2715 N. 48th St., $190,000.
TF PL LLC to Black and Blue Brick LLC, 6145 Military Ave., $246,000.
Paw, Lah Lwe and Don, Ka to Htoo, Baw Nyaw, 4901 Manderson St., $130,000.
Niazi, Amir to Buildtor LLC, 6111 Evans St., $130,000.
Blake, Scott D. and Johnson, Sarah to LaHood, Anna and Rachuy, Alexandra, 2316 N. 52nd St., $410,000.
68105
Rojas, Jose Carlos to Bell, John Joseph and Bell, John, 1025 Park Ave., $400,000.
Uttecht, Larence H. Jr. to Morethan Properties LLC, 1931 S. 35th St., $290,000.
Hawkins, Winifred F. and Hawkins, James L. to Placido, Laura and Placido, Josue R., 2305 Hanscom Blvd., $255,000.
Militti, Joseph and Sherman, Mary L., personal representative to Martin, Tyler M., 2141 S. 35th Ave., $189,900.
Stella Realty LLC to Laben Investment Group LLC, 1049 S. 28th St., $880,000.
Norse Properties I Inc. to Hanson, Grant and Hackman, Paige E., 3901 Gold St., $180,000.
Church, Daniele J. to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 4002 Vinton St., $125,000.
68106
Red Ladder LLC to Baldwin, Barbara, 4902 Walnut St., $194,300.
Kirk, Robert and Kirk, Karen L. to Kock, Timothy J., 4706 Pacific St., $87,000.
Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Krejci, Lori, 1916 S. 62nd St., $202,000.
Morfeld, Lawrence A. and McCall, Cynthia C., personal representative to Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC, 5621 Frances St., $135,000.
Davidson, Craig A. and Davidson, Emily to Harrison, Prince, 626 S. 67th St., $386,500.
Red Ladder LLC to Red Ladder Rentals LLC, 911 S. 46th Ave., $134,100.
Ullrich, Melissa A. to Woodard, Gavin, 5034 Arbor Circle, $277,517.
Howard, Susan M. to YK Shin Properties Corp, 6125 Elm St., $265,000.
68107
Barrio CEO LLC to Cabreras LLC, 3833 S. 23rd St., $725,000.
Sell, Olyvia and Sell, Andrew to Nathan Holdings LLC, 4231 S. 16th St., $225,000.
Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Garibo, Ana Milagros Lorenzo, 4506 S. 40th St., $210,000.
Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Guardado, Orlando A. Najarro, 4133 T St., $165,000.
Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Ramon, Anibal Guarcas, 4518 S. 34th St., $140,000.
Meneses, Ruperta and Caballero, Jose Angel to Raudales, Armando, 5622 S. 32nd St., $154,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Jimenez, Eva E. and Jimenez-Gomez, Jose Jonathan, 4520 S. 33rd St., $282,555.
Waszgis, Brian and Waszgis, Leia M. to Urbina, Jose Clemente Ramirez and Ramirez, Rosario Marisol Morales, 3379 Jefferson St., $230,635.
Kavan, Nicolette L. and Ethofer, Nicolette L. to Broich, Caden J., 4312 Polk St., $226,000.
Modern Investments LLC to Packers Building LLC, 4939 S. 24th St., $800,000.
McKernan, Mary Alice to Tairi, Fahd, 3202 L St., $220,000.
Haddad, Fadelalla and Haddad, Amal Ayoub to Trinidad, Delmy M. Guerra and Palacio, Johan Andrey Londono, 5216 S. 36th St., $250,000.
68108
Walton, Donald R. and Walton, Kelly R. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2443 S. 20th St., $110,000.
Ceballos, Martin Chacon and Chacon, Renee A. to Navarro, Jose Fernando, 2027 Pierce St., $50,000.
Murphy, William D. to Menjivar, Jose Berty Rivas and Rivas, Yanira Elizabeth Cano De, 1121 Castelar St., $137,000.
Syfl Development Group LLC to Pietramale, Jack S. and Pietramale, Christopher, 1225 S. 15th St., $25,000.
68110
Hernandez-Navarrete, Isidro and N., Isidro Hernandez to Reichart, Amber, 2119 Pinkney St., $295,000.
Mesenbrink, Russell J. to Ngo, Bichngoc Thi, 5302 N. 18th St., $45,000.
68111
Sinclair Group LLC to Cabrera, Enrique Jr., 3712 John A. Creighton Blvd., $70,000.
Ammons, Sheila D. to Ammons, Lester L., 3310 Nebraska Circle, $89,700.
Villa, Cruz Ivan Paniagua and Mata, Cristina Adelaide Heredia to Royal Houses PC, 2901 Pinkney St., $160,000.
Marino Construction LLC to Royal Houses PC, 3324 N. 41st St., $105,000.
Sanchez, Nancy E. and Alvarado, Marco A. Marariegos to Chica, Yoalma D., 2851 Wirt St., $170,000.
Act3 Builders LLC to Iniguez, Alysia, 4225 Emmet St., $147,000.
Fleming, William H. to Gilbatrar Two LLC, 4203 Franklin St., $30,000.
Pila, Jose F. and Valle, Olga to Frum, Conrad J., 4131 N. 42nd St., $241,500.
Cape Homes LLC to Serrano, Rene Jalmar Tobar and Murillo, Juana Sibrian, 2569 Camden Ave., $70,000.
Janovich Investments LLC to Brown, Donell D., 4437 Vernon Ave., $595,000.
Mack, Gwendolyn and Mack, Marcus, personal representative to Miller Home and Building Inspections LLC, 2628 Franklin St., $174,000.
Smith, Curtisa E. and Smith, Lonnie to Kairos Building LLC, 2901 Erskine St., $108,000.
Good, Larry B. and Good, Shirly M. to Collins, Anthony Jr., 4143 Erskine St., $71,400.
Zas Corp. LLC to Felix Apartments LLC, 5324 N. 26th St., $35,000.
Kellogg, Cindy L. to Simba Realty LLC, 3501 N. 44th Ave., $57,000.
TPK Real Estate LLC to Keeton, Sandra, 3355 N. 41st St., $139,950.
Valdivieso, Juan and Valdivieso, Amber to Morales, Jarman Mejia and Ortiz, Suyapa Tobias, 2915 Fort St., $18,000.
68112
Beta Homes LLC to TPC Corp, 7103 N. 24th St., $105,000.
Steven E. Shafer Revocable Trust and Shafer, Jonathan D., trustee to Long Ball LLC, 2562 Ida St., $107,500.
Tarallo, Thomas P. and Tarallo, Eileen to Jeanna Faulhaber Living Trust and Robert Faulhaber Living Trust, 4237 N. Crest Drive, $55,000.
Lincoln FSB to Olderbak Enterprises North LLC, 7609 N. 36th St., $2,308,000.
68114
Rodriguez, Elsa L. and Lao, Frederick L., personal representative to 4Neighbors Properties LLC, 1721 Cole Creek Drive, $170,000.
Wimmer, Todd A. and Wimmer, Barbara M. to McGroddy, Peter Michael Jr. and Oudenhoven, Mollie Dixon, 9923 Broadmoor Road, $985,000.
Dale, Julie Ann and Bouzis, Julie D. to Aslan Real Estate LLC, 7744 Western Ave., $235,000.
Codjo, Paulina to Sky Properties LLC, 10366 Franklin Circle, $150,000.
Ali, Syed M. and Ali, Shama to Bronte Home Buyers LLC, 8504 Douglas St., $505,000.
68116
Ladd, Joshua J. and Ladd, Josh to Lemen, Sandra K., 15260 Binney St., $43,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Carroll, Timothy A. and Carroll, Deborah M., 6412 N. 170th Ave., $438,164.
Pritchard, Janis Elaine and Witthaus, Janis E. to Betts, Ryan A. and Mitchell, Ashley L., 4619 N. 160th St., $310,000.
Five & Five Development LLC to Connie S. McArdle Revocable Trust and McArdle, Connie S., trustee, 6005 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $434,591.
Wilmes, James Frederick and Wilmes, Jordan Kendra to Wilmes, Brian, 3529 N. 152nd Ave., $330,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Gordman, Haley and Munro, Connor, 2909 N. 166th St., $437,900.
Taylor, Melissa and Sucha, Melissa to Wood, Brian A. and Wood, Heidi C., 6419 N. 159th St., $535,000.
Ritchie, Jeffrey and Ritchie, Molly to Janssen, Vance Nicholas and Janssen, Natalie Kay, 17227 Meredith Ave., $395,000.
68117
A Place To Live LLC to Bustamante, Wilfredo Marquez and Orellana, Aracely, 4906 S. 54th St., $172,500.
68122
Five & Five Development LLC to Kinter, Madison, 7925 N. 93rd St., $345,000.
D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Tossa, Albert and Langa, Edile Yvette, 7910 N. 95th Ave., $329,090.
D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Castillo-Langley, Alejandro and Shepard, Bonnieann C., 7930 N. 95th Ave., $304,900.
Dau, Patty to Dar, Saw Pah, 7420 Potter St., $250,000.
Gregerson, Michael A. and Gregerson-Contreras, Karina L. to Vcrothimaswamypandian, Ashok Kumar and Jegathesan, Priyadarshini, 8802 Sunrise St., $275,000.
Huff, Dennis D. and Huff, Darcy L. to Strelnieks, Sawyer J. and Strelnieks, Carlie J., 10618 Baker St., $315,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Smith, Stephanie, 8016 N. 86th Ave., $324,479.
68124
SGSC Consulting Services LLC to Muelleman, Robert and Ford, Chaeli, 3616 S. 96th St., $545,000.
Pellegrino, Peter Ricci and Pellegrino, Kaitlyn Paige to Watanabe, Reyn G. and Watanabe, Allyson T., 1114 S. 96th St., $500,000.
Ackerman, Mark R. and Ackerman, Jill R. to Gaskill, Andrea, 9105 Arbor St 7, $155,000.
Winterstien, Amanda Jo and Harberg, Jacob Wylie to Rickerson, Joshua and Rasco, Martina, 8807 Westridge Drive, $257,500.
Gordon, Lisa A. to Steinke, John and Steinke, Barbara, 2420 S. 105th St., $565,000.
68127
Kuhl, Krista and Dean, William H. Jr. to Massengale, Kristopher and Massengale, Monica, 10761 Nancy Circle, $295,000.
Person, Donna Mae to Urban, Lindsay A., 5618 S. 104th St., $225,000.
Lee, Samuel Jong and Lee, Kyong Ja to Christie, Jack M. and Christie, Rebecca C., 10255 Y St., $415,000.
Bennett, Matthew James and Bennett, Emily to Jadlowski, Keith and Kozeny, Michaela, 8618 Monroe St., $255,000.
Claudia M. Perdue Trust and Milone-Smith, Bethany C. Trust to Lewis, Paul Michel and Lewis, Danielle Rae, 7576 Polk St., $300,000.
Bundy, Jad M. and Bundy, Ray, personal representative to Krause, Cody and Krause, Carissa, 5835 S. 91st St., $235,000.
68130
Bellinghausen, Brian and Bellinghausen, Angie to Burchell, David J. and Joy, Terri Ann, 20179 Nina St., $495,000.
Immanuel to SRE Construction LLC, 2309 S. 176th Court, $135,000.
Grimm, Andrew E. and Grimm, Julie, personal representative to Mar Inc., 3423 S. 163rd St., $350,000.
Bell, Shane and Bell, Jessica to Candle, Gabrielle L. and McMaster, Christian O., 1311 S. 166th St., $326,000.
Elite Nebraska PC to Underdahl, Ryan and Underdahl, Alma, 3828 S. 192nd Ave., $516,000.
68131
7205 OB LLC to KCI Development Inc., 128 N. 31st St.#5, $135,000.
WWB LLC to KCI Development Inc., 128 N. 31st St. #23, $110,000.
WWB LLC to KCI Development Inc., 128 N. 31st St. #15, $113,000.
WWB III LLC to Inzauro, Dawn M., 128 N. 31st St. #8, $110,000.
WWB II LLC to Inzauro, Dawn M., 128 N. 31st St. #16, $113,000.
Dodge Holdings LLC to Fairview Place LLC, 208 N. 35th Ave., $198,600.
Dentlinger, John R. and Dentlinger, Elizabeth A. to Wollard, Kevin and Bachmann, Elizabeth, 309 N. 41st Ave., $336,500.
Bopp, Timothy J. to Bopp, Karen, 616 N. 42nd St., $13,233.
68132
Bowden, Christine to Karpf, Mark A. and Karpf, Andrea, 5111 California St., $425,000.
Hickey, Michael and Hickey, Lauren Elizabeth Raisl to Sharp, Michelle and Sharp, Shawn, 305 S. 57th St., $415,000.
Cavanaugh, Patricia J. and Porter, Mary E., personal representative to Barbar, Chafik and Barbar, Rachel, 663 N. 57th Ave., $453,000.
Boyce, Kaitlyn to Gerner, Christopher and Gerner, Shirley, 6915 Lafayette Ave., $162,500.
68134
Morgan, David A. to Alpha Homes LLC, 9622 Maple Drive, $178,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Suarez, Juan and Diaz, Vianney Y. Chavez, 5712 N. 92nd St., $230,500.
Odell, Brenden and Odell, Madalyn to Fenton, Connor, 9385 Ohio St., $242,000.
Elliott, Richard W. and Elliott, Lori A. to Peck, Jason and Elliott, Hannah, 8616 Pratt St., $185,000.
H & S Partnership LLP to Acosta, Sonia, 3128 Cottonwood Lane, $263,000.
Fichter, James and Fichter, Tanis to Arizikiscapital LLC, 7524 Blondo St., $265,000.
Grush, Graydon W. and Grush, Candy to Sachs, Chris and Koski-Sachs, Kendra, 4815 Eastridge Drive, $379,000.
Adams, Latavia C. and Dunn, Latavia C. to Okun, Jackson and Okun, Skyler, 4626 N. 80th St., $231,000.
Roberta B. Lange Revocable Trust and Bennett, Wayne, trustee to BMI LLC, 10635 Fowler Ave., $241,000.
KFM Properties LLC to Kellerman, Francois and Kuncl, Alyssa R., 10017 Sprague St., $255,000.
Frost, Alan D. to Replogle, Bradley, 9140 Ames Ave., $150,000.
Koepp, Jerry L. and Koepp, Ruth E. to Arctic Properties LLC, 10705 Browne St., $575,000.
Prochnow, John F. to Bentley, Stephen, 7216 Glenvale Drive, $197,700.
Regina R. Lupo Trust and Lupo, Regina R., trustee to Ophir LLC, 4029 N. 92nd Ave., $240,000.
Jonas, Elden J. and Jonas, Patricia M. to Benge, Jordan D. and Dettinger, Erica, 6333 N. 104th St., $345,000.
Reeves, Justin Lee and Reeves, Traci S. to Paul, Victor J. and Rock Paul, Linda S., 2715 N. 102nd Ave., $355,000.
68135
Nandagiri, Sandeep R. and Turupu, Jahnavi Reddy to Seeley, Matthew and Seeley, Shannon, 19719 Orchard Ave., $555,000.
Doll, Dave and Doll, David Lee Jr. to Heidvogel, Ericka Leigh, 5829 S. 186th Ave., $255,000.
Norton, Jerald and Norton, Bridget to Nafey, Clint R. and Nafey, Julie, 17001 Y St., $460,000.
Cooley, Patrick and Cooley, Rachel to Goodman, David and Goodman, Sara, 16205 N Circle, $366,500.
FMV LLC to Jensen, Luke and Jensen, Christine, 16359 Weir St., $285,000.
Buildmark Construction Co. LLC to Vanness, Hunter and Vanness, Hiliary, 5629 S. 193rd St., $280,000.
Sherman, Steven E. and Sherman, Tina E. to Koesters, Kyle and Koesters, Brooke, 5467 S. 194th Ave., $255,000.
Fortenbury, Elaine to Burns, Krista and Gunderson, Laverne, 19106 K St., $290,000.
Kubat, Kent to Mains, Denise and Mains, Brian, 19314 L St., $417,000.
Davis, Stephanie A. and Davis, Shane W. to Roder, Nathan and Roder, Leah, 17356 S St., $470,000.
68137
White, Scott L. to Taylor, Ryan, 14810 M St., $265,000.
Stamp, Steven W. and Stamp, Suzanne M. to Morgan, Jason M. and Morgan, Greta D., 15030 K Circle, $315,000.
Spencer, Dominick and Spencer, Melinda to Erlenbusch, Jody W., 15323 Drexel Circle, $265,000.
Schmit, Heather to Kimball, Steven P., 14966 L St., $250,000.
Arneson, Matthew D. and Arneson, Matthew to Art of A Craftsman LLC, 5145 S. 121st St., $120,986.
Fenix, Chloe E. to Watmore, Michael W. and Watmore, Sandra J., 11130 U St., $200,000.
Mercury Property Managment Inc. to RMR Mercury I-80 LLC, 5920 S. 118th Circle, $226,220.
Haddad, Alex and Haddad, Faten to Haddad, Fadi and Haddad, Amal, 14601 Karen St., $230,996.
Manning, John W. to Nguyen, Hung and Pham, Tu Anh Hai, 14223 Polk Circle, $197,000.
68142
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rodabaugh, Edward E. and Rodabaugh, Terri L., 11014 Sheffield St., $391,822.
68144
Kalasky, Sean M. and Kalasky, Brianna Rae to Guo, Lei, 3522 S. 154th St., $285,000.
Massengale, Kristopher and Massengale, Monica to Manely LLC, 3414 S. 122nd St., $187,000.
Hillhouse, Lendell E. Jr. and Hillhouse, Gwendolyn L. to Robertson, Aaron and Robertson, Kendal, 3107 S. 133rd St., $220,000.
Rodriguez, Cynthy M. to Galloway, Michael and Anderson, Patricia, 1405 S. 136th St., $320,000.
Luna Luna, Vicente Jovel and Luna Acosta, Jessica M. to Meier, Kevin and Meier, Barbara, 12656 Augusta Ave., $245,000.
Clark, Carmen I. and Schultz, Barbara J., personal representative to Gracie Properties LLC, 2506 Royal Wood Drive, $255,500.
Sweetbriar IV LLC to Elizabeth A. Sambol Revocable Trust and Sambol, Elizabeth A., trustee, 12810 Woolworth Ave., $114,865.
Maryott, Mark D. and Maryott, Melissa L. to Cross, Carter Anthony and Salazar, Samantha Nicole, 14859 Harvey Oaks Ave., $338,320.
68152
Peterson, Timothy A. and Peterson, Shannen E. to Goracke, Jared and Goracke, Jared M., 9131 Timberline Drive, $385,000.
Melinda Seabrooke Murdock Revocable Trust and Murdock, Melinda Seabrooke, trustee to Murdock, Melinda S. and McFarland, Joseph, 10427 N. 53rd St., $121,150.
68154
Kullman, Robert E. and Kullman, Donna M. to Kullman, John and Kullman, Paige, 11659 Capitol Ave., $430,000.
Skradski, Joseph L. and Skradski, Julie A. to Cobra R5 LLC, 10921 Westover Road, $246,000.
Kango, Puneet Kumar and Chotani, Neilli to Greco-Adebiyi, Desirae D., 15361 Mason Place, $240,000.
Sorrentino, Anthony J. and Sorrentino, Catherine J. to Walker, Mitchell and Walker, Sydney, 13295 Cuming St., $825,000.
Kurt C. Korte Trust and Korte, Kurt C., trustee to Klomstad, Ryan and Klomstad, Darian, 15411 Bemis Circle, $360,000.
Green, Corey and Junge, Molly Ann-Marie to Koehn, Austen and Koehn, Chelsey, 12815 Hamilton St., $525,000.
68164
Vanburen, Merrily A. and Drumheller, Raschelle A., personal representative to Salber, Carol J. and Salber, Paul, 13553 Larimore Ave., $387,000.
Pham, Hoa to Truong, Duc, 3253 N. 125th Ave., $213,000.
Mahan, Aimee to Pistello, Tony Jr. and Pistello, Tamala, 5629 N. 126th Ave., $317,000.
Schultz, Michael E. and Schultz, Gera Lynn to Solano, Juan Alcala and Contreras, Anaid Zuniga, 6714 N. 111st St., $260,000.
SARPY COUNTY 68005
Hovaldt, Malique and Hovaldt, Ashlynn to Nguyen, Tommy, 2817 Janan Drive, $243,000.
IBCN LLC to Zepeda, Mark, 907 W. 31st Ave., $186,000.
Nuzum, Sheris L. and Nuzum, Lance M. to Millon, Rachel and Millon, Patrick, 710 Garden Ave., $235,000.
RHBRREI LLC to Flores, Ramon, 1321 Hancock St., $155,000.
Batchelor, Karen S. to TTKM Holdings LLC dba Milford Select, 1219 Bellevue Blvd S., $305,000.
Dobesh, Gerald to Bassett, Jason S. and Bassett, Sarah, 2601 Madison St., $163,000.
68028
Grandall, Soren and Grandall, Emily to Watts, Amber and Mander, David, 11416 S. 173rd Ave., $430,000.
Koziel, Ryan to Rupiper, Matthew K. and Rupiper, Jodi R., 11911 S. 214th St., $397,000.
Sterner, Gregory and Sterner, Julie to Bova, Matthew R. and Bova, Jennifer M. Davis, 11826 S. 211th St., $381,000.
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church to 118 McKenna LLC, 124 S. Scott St., $185,000.
Nutter, Kyle J. to Moore, Nathanael J. and Moore, Mary Y., 11309 S. 212th St., $282,000.
68046
Bear Homes PC to Lewis, Chad Gale and Lewis, Michelle, 814 Wilshire Lane, $405,000.
Wibbing, Jean and Wibbing, Billy and Tyree, Gail and Tyree, Michael and Loghry, Doanne and Tyree, David to Modlin, Jennifer and Modlin, Jeffrey, 844 S. Adams St., $180,000.
Bradley, Brent and Bradley, Tiffiny to Tut, Nyayual P. and Dak, Stephen G., 2405 S. Mineral Drive, $350,000.
Timm, Michael D. and Timm, Alyssa N. to Patach, Jessica and Patach, Joseph, 1505 Lakewood Drive, $355,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Marcos, Edy J. Francisco and Ceballos, Martha Patricia Hernandez, 11005 Windward Ave., $434,000.
Ridall, Judith A. to McKown, Michael III and McKown, MacKenzi, 803 Driftwood Drive, $233,000.
Flipping Flanagans LLC to Boatright, Dalton and Boatright, Mary, 1410 White Pine Circle, $440,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hazzard, Alexander and Hazzard, Meghan, 11702 S. 113th Ave., $344,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Gardner, Gabriel J. and Gardner, Holly A., 12244 S. 111th Ave., $413,000.
Thiede, Karen Lee to Maher, Barry J. and Maher, Gail A., 1120 Woodview Circle, $260,000.
68059
Beck, Jeremy J. and Papstein, Natalie to Weber, Jason C., 350 Chestnut St., $425,000.
68123
Safarik, Duane J. Sr. and Safarik, Gabriella to Becker, Craig and Becker, Debra, 2511 Lynnwood Drive, $385,000.
Wolken, Larry L. and Wolken, Michele A. to Norton, Austin and Norton, Sharayah, 3302 Mirror Lane, $225,000.
Cvitak, Michael, personal representative, and Ann Schrader Estate to Venteicher, Myong, 11708 Quail Drive, $230,000.
Markert, William F. and Markert, Janette A. to YK Shin Properties Corp, 3710 Burr Oak Drive, $265,000.
Haack, Thomas A. and Haack, Kathryn A. to Tchombela, Mukanya and Dube, Wendy, 15118 Normandy Blvd, $215,000.
Old Crow Rentals LLC to Vargas, Alejandro and Vargas, Jeniffer L., 11602 S. 37th St., $220,000.
Pierce, Lynnae M. to Syndicate Properties LLC, 2207 Whitted Drive, $170,000.
Hurley, Josh, trustee to Wooten, Anthony and Wooten, Stephanie, 3113 Golden Blvd, $217,000.
Barnes, Christopher B. and Barnes, Jennifer L. to Deveau William J. III and Deveau Jessica L., 4302 Mark St., $320,000.
McKenzie, Roger C. and McKenzie, Alesha D. to OM 3406 Castile Trust and Western Financial LLC, trustee, 3406 Castile Drive, $124,000.
Beede, Benjamin C. and Beede, Jane M. to Young, Brandon and Young, Megan, 13402 S. 26th Ave., $322,000.
68128
Burnette, William A. to Rolling, Bruce and Rolling, Heather, 7756 Greenleaf Drive, $294,000.
dBvidio LLC to Hall, Tamara Shanice, 7609 Gertrude St., $211,000.
68133
Morris, Robert and Shields, Charlotte, trustees to Dryden, Linda C., 11611 Ridgeview Circle, $313,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Holland, Devin, 13015 S. 51st St., $380,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jackson, Derek and Koo, Jinhee, 13512 S. 55th St., $371,000.
Dewey, Michael Latham and Dewey, Sheryl Anne to Wright, Owen Flint and Wright, Kristie Anna, 4508 Lawnwood Drive, $392,000.
68136
Richland Homes LLC to Hiatt, Christopher R., 9612 S. 181st St., $365,000.
Champion, Brandon T. and Champion, Laura C. to Bolton, Amy and Bolton, Brad, 18801 Willow St., $415,000.
Sobczyk, Daniel B. and Dring, Sarah J. to Greve, Keshia and Lange, John, 18604 Rosewood St., $340,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Alderson, Bryan and Alderson, Tori, 10812 S. 177th St., $343,000.
Scheetz, Ryan A. and Scheetz, Jennifer to Matthews, Thomas Charles, 19109 Cottonwood St., $355,000.
Vonseggern, Jon K. and Vonseggern, Jana M. to Sobczyk, Daniel B. and Dring, Sarah, 8107 S. 186th St., $415,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mahler, Matthew D. and Mahler, Mikayla L., 17609 Palisades Drive, $404,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Sanchez, Jorge Ramirez, 10823 S. 177th St., $330,000.
Western Springs Land Corp to Hubbard, Scott and Hubbard, Susan, 10413 S. 168th Ave., $129,000.
68138
Patach, Joseph and Dezelske, Jessica nka Patach, Jessica to Boyd, Whitney and Harris, Alexander, 15133 Rock Circle Drive, $250,000.
Weber, Jason C. to Rabideaux, Charlie Danger, 13855 Jennifer Road, $250,000.
HHC306823 Re LLC fka Nexgen Re LLC to HHK023 Re LLC, 10902 S. 150th St., $2,850,000.
Birkel, Kimberly Ann nka Laird, Kimberly Ann and Laird, Benjamin D. to Pancca, Cristian Mendo and Lightfoot, Molly, 8720 S. 143rd St., $240,000.
United Republic Bank, trustee to 100 Year Homes Inc., 12803 Edna St., $171,000.
68147
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Kaluza, Leah and Kaluza, Kortney, 7813 Arends Circle, $250,000.
Farnan, John M. and Farnan, Annette S. to Nicholas, Christopher and Nicholas, Niccole, 9609 Oak Ridge Drive, $273,000.
United Republic Bank, trustee to 100 Year Homes Inc., 7667 S. 41st Ave., $130,000.
68157
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Bokka, Chandan Reddy and Katta, Renuka Reddy, 8523 S. 63rd St., $414,000.
Kremer, Michael J., trustee to Petroski, Eugene, 4617 Borman St., $285,000.