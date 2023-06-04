DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 8110 N. 166th St., $67,600.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Lyman, Jennifer and Lyman, Michael, 8110 N. 166th St., $618,500.

Style Craft Homes and Masterpiece Building Group LLC to Dunn, Jason and Dunn, Mary Ellyn, 8223 N. 167th St., $634,584.

HRC Kempten Creek LLC to HRC Kempten Creek Brownstones LLC, 16002 Isabella St., $1,050,250.

DFC Investments Inc. to Filippelli, Francesca R. and Filippelli, Francesca, 17114 S. Reflection Circle, $192,500.

Method, Andrew W. and Method, Kaley M. to Putnam, Ward Douglas and Putnam, Karen Annette, 16087 Weber St., $350,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Preston, Shinnice and Preston, David Jr., 17665 Potter St., $530,714.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 17660 Weber St., $64,950.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 7413 N. 176th Ave., $61,950.

Richland Homes LLC to Robey, Curtis Alan Jr., 17514 Tucker St., $344,250.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Method, Andrew William and Method, Kaley Marie, 17656 Weber St., $536,035.

HRCA Kempten Creek LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 10908 N. 161st Ave., $64,950.

68022

Jara, John and Pope, Steffanie to Elite Nebraska PC, 20459 C St., $500,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Kauffman, Ann M. and Kauffman, Martin W., 21626 Grover St., $95,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Hanson, Jamin S. and Junior-Hanson, Christina M., 4881 S. 227th Place, $200,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 21723 Blaine St., $66,950.

Palmer Road LLC to Nobo Investments LLC, 3810 Ramblewood Drive, $183,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Manzo, William Anthony and Manzo, Rebecca Dawn, 18131 Miami St., $647,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Servisetti, Santosh and Madabhushi, Manasa, 5428 N. 207th St., $545,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to McKibbin, Donald T. and McKibbin, Laquita J., 21211 Polk St., $296,278.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Webster, Craig A. and Webster, Tari L., 18258 Corby St., $704,910.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Adams, Travis, 2718 N. 191st Ave., $538,538.

Lucas, Steve E. and Lucas, Diana S. to Luhrs Properties LLC, 3903 Ramblewood Drive, $150,000.

Kelly Construction Inc. to Kempf, Brian and Nanavati, Ashnoo, 3214 N. 184th St., $725,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Gelster, Daniel R. and Gelster, Mary Ann, 21723 Blaine St., $586,686.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Blank-Jimenez, Natasha Fern, 20612 Ogden St., $615,644.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Woodland Homes Inc., 4315 S. 219th St., $79,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nguyen, Phi Duy and Tran, Linh Thi My, 21216 Madison St., $369,700.

FLD Fund I LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 20980 Jaynes St., $80,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 5415 Kestrel Parkway, $80,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 5507 Kestrel Parkway, $72,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Pinkelman, Robert M. and Pinkelman, Courtney R., 21345 I St., $417,334.

Fld Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5432 N. 212nd St., $72,500.

Fld Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5431 N. 212nd St., $72,500.

68064

McLaughlin, Colleen and Rojas, Javier to Rivera, Alexander Rojas, 6020 N. 242nd St., $92,500.

68104

Midstates Bank to Mclean, Ryan, 6333 Military Ave., $159,900.

McDonald, Nicholas C. to Estella Enterprises LLC, 1802 Mayfield Ave., $132,000.

Schneckenberger, Kimberly A., personal representative and Maranville, John J. Jr. to Rutter, June E., 3841 N. 65th St., $163,000.

SMJD Construction LLC to DeVries, Amanda and DeVries, Jonathan, 7068 Wirt St., $235,000.

United Republic Bank to Al-Salim, Bashar and Al-Salim, Sarah, 6912 Kansas Ave., $160,500.

Neal, Malinda L. to Pecha, Scott, 2936 N. 58th St., $112,800.

Four Jays LLC to Bunkowski, Ryan Albert, 6764 Seward St., $158,000.

Green, Jeff A. and Henn, John to Storie, Matthew A., 3323 N. 47th Ave., $200,000.

Brown, Kirsten R. and Baker, Kirsten R. to Bruce, Trey, 3222 N. 67th Ave., $190,000.

4-T Irrevocable Trust and Hanzlick, Ryan, trustee to Gregorio, Clemencia Manuel, 3551 N. 45th Ave., $35,000.

Dodson, Douglas S. to LaVallie, Terence and LaVallie, Wendy, 4817 Grand Ave., $123,000.

Adkinson, Stephen V. and Allee, Olive V.J. to Schincke, Dexter and Schincke, Riley, 2616 N. 71st St., $230,000.

Selfmade LLC to Estrada, Juan Andres and Guzman, Angel Reyes, 4731 Parker St., $160,000.

Romero, Basilio and Castillo, Alejandra to Dugan, Sarah C. and Rivera, Brian, 2914 N. 47th Ave., $150,000.

Kuhn, Jeffery M. to KTMD Holdings LLC, 6124 Spencer St., $120,000.

68105

Shirk Management LLC to Bailey Homes LLC, 822 S. 38th St., $174,000.

DFK Innovations LLC to Loya, Geronimo R. and Loya, Teresa, 3143 Mason St., $180,000.

Cervantes, Anthony H. and Cervantes, A. H. to Keys Please LLC, 3928 Gold St., $158,000.

68106

Ace Properties LLC to Sodusta Investments LLC, 1808 S. 60th St., $320,000.

68107

South O. Joe LLC to Garcia, Oscar, 4219 S. 27th St., $100,000.

Diaz, Carlos Armando Torres and Aguilar, Tania Pantoja to Rodriguez, Daniel and Ortiz, Lidia Hernandez, 6026 S. 35th St., $233,000.

Ecklund, Zane P. and Roknic, Ruby M. to Dobrenz, Nathan, 4209 S. 12nd St., $220,000.

O-NE Metro Holdings LLC to Zianya Properties LLC, 1510 J St., $150,000.

Tomsu, Elaine F. to Kurcz, Joseph R. Jr., 6222 S. 41st St., $68,200.

68108

Haberman, Laura A. and Haberman, Laura L. to Stoler, Kimberly J., 1027 Marcy Pa #405, $480,000.

Swayway LLC to Valadez, Santiago, 2729 S. 24th St., $75,000.

MTC Holdings LLC to Selfmade LLC, 1401 William St., $440,000.

Petersen, Colin John to Braimah, Tim, 1316 Connell Court, $150,000.

68110

Aden, Roger and Aden, Lee to Morrissey, Steven, 4133 N. 19th St., $32,000.

Greene, Derrone to Heartland Financial Estates LLC, 2915 N. 16th St., $570,000.

Lewis, Doris J. to Thornton, Alvin C., 2201 Parker Circle, $62,607.

68111

Hill, Keagan and Hill, Caitlyn to Orduna, Alina Herrera, 4201 Evans St., $160,000.

LeWayne & Marilyn Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Bogenhagen and Bogenhagen, Shawn, trustees to Gahona, Lennis H. and Soares, Tricia L., 4107 Corby St., $98,000.

Tkkleinjr Properties LLC to Loya, Geronimo R. and Loya, Teresa, 5115 N. 40th St., $57,000.

Ramon, Roberto and Lopez, Fernanda Guadalupe Beltran to Brito, Maria Roman, 3937 Blondo St., $140,000.

Paneitz, Terry L. to Holbert, Latasha, 4816 N. 36th St., $43,000.

Matt Salter Properties LLC to Munoz, Carlos J. and Zamarripa, Lorena, 4026 Binney St., $94,000.

68112

Michael Town Estates VI LLC to F & F Properties LLC, 3049 Redick Ave., $77,500.

Bueltel, Randall A. to Bowman, Shauna N., 3120 Tucker St., $185,000.

Skeen, Morgan and Clark, Aaron to Nichols, Christopher, 2566 Redick Ave., $210,000.

Marshall, Kenneth A. to Watson REI LLC, 3015 Reynolds St., $28,000.

68114

Zikmund, Mathilda and Zikmund, Mathilda M. to Dutton, Amy L. and Larkin, Leo K., 9809 Nottingham Drive, $375,000.

French, Torrey to Dentlinger, Elizabeth, 10634 Parker St., $260,000.

68116

Giacovelli, Misty and Giacovelli, Anthony J. to Ives, Lawrence C. and Ives, Chassidy Anne-Marie, 4743 N. 150th St., $295,000.

Kidd, Michael S. and Kidd, Lori L. to Boehm, Hans and Boehm, Pamela, 16341 Erskine St., $302,500.

Charleston Homes LLC to Gurung, Kabita and Chhetri, Bhawani, 5501 N. 179th St., $398,375.

Lube, Matt and Lube, Lily to Adamsick, Connor and Adamsick, Shannon, 2514 N. 167th St., $380,000.

Olson, Terrence K. to Berry, Jerry J. and Berry, Jolene G., 2125 N. 176th St., $416,500.

Preston, David Jr. and Preston, Shinnice to Badura, Nicholas R. and Badura, Camille A., 4007 N. 162nd Ave., $417,000.

Lyman, Michael and Lyman, Jennifer L. to Stavropoulos, Jason, 14725 Sprague St., $385,000.

Phillips, Derek M. and Phillips, Angie N. to Allan, Joshua and Allan, Kristina, 15325 Wirt St., $268,500.

68117

Demers, Mary B. to FA Properties LLC, 4304 S. 61st Ave., $130,000.

68118

Alderson, Bryan and Alderson, Tori J. to Albin, Gregory and Albin, Katherine, 15654 Fountain Hills Drive, $386,000.

Banza, Fiston N. and Banza, Antoinette M. to Medrano, Mario H. Contreras and Contreras, Valeria, 15816 Louis Drive, $297,000.

Hassler, Gina R. and Murphy, Gina R. to McInerney, Dennis J. and McInerney, Karen R., 17305 Parker St., $461,027.

68122

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Aguirre, Dennise Michelle and Bush, Jacob Allen, 7914 N. 95th Ave., $323,290.

West, Dean and West, Dean M. to Strait, Dylan Bradley, 7018 N. 88th Ave., $236,000.

68124

Connors, Cara to Nathan Holdings LLC, 8026 Barbara St., $245,000.

CK Acquisition Company LLC to 6952 North Half LLC, 3315 S. 70th St., $4,940,000.

68127

Thomas M. Milone Trust and Milone, Thomas M., trustee to Ost Inc., 5312 S. 106th St., $219,000.

Storm, Katherine F.J. to Allen, Payton, 10305 P St., $275,000.

Danekas, Paula and Panagiotis, Paula to Coutant, Olivier V. and Coutant, Anna T., 5805 S. 104th Ave., $291,000.

Ost Inc. to Tesnohlidek, Abigail and Anderson, Austin, 9123 O St., $293,000.

68130

Marshall, Sarah to Starbuck, Andrew, 18125 C St., $450,000.

Bouc, Avory D. and Bouc, Clifford L. to Buehler Alegria LLC, 20121 Oak St B14, $321,500.

68131

Murphy, Ryan M. to Malander, Michael P. and Malander, Amy L., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5410, $252,500.

Luhrs Properties LLC to Net 3M Properties LLC, 3319 California St., $225,000.

Dara J. Spivack Living Trust and Spivack, Dara J., trustee to Daub, Russell and Daub, Zachary M., 220 S. 31st Ave., 3302, $440,000.

Bopp, Michael P. to Bopp, Karen, 616 N. 42nd St., $13,233.

Bopp, Daniel E. to Bopp, Karen, 616 N. 42nd St., $13,233.

Gump, Kathleen A. to Bopp, Karen, 616 N. 42nd St., $13,233.

Bopp, Dennis Earl to Bopp, Karen, 616 N. 42nd St., $13,233.

68132

Green, Gretchen to Fortina, Susan and Fortina, David, 5113 Izard St., $330,000.

Basye Real Estate Concepts Inc. to George, Jeanette, 4808 Webster St., $260,000.

68134

Hansen, John D. and Hansen, Deloris E. to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 7610 Keystone Drive, $225,000.

Johnson, James W. and Johnson, Sylvia J. to ASProperties LLC, 9634 Maple Drive, $295,000.

Allerheiligen, Angela S. to Spurgeon, Charles H., 7906 Nebraska Ave., $212,520.

McCray, Harold to Kennedy, Craig A. and Kennedy, Buffy L., 10405 Nebraska Ave., $325,000.

Rodino, Patricia I. and Felderman, Theresa, personal representative to Ryckman, Gina and Ryckman, Robert II, 2809 N. 78th St., $250,000.

68135

Gilsdorf, Samuel J. to Wang, Cuifen, 5320 S. 195th St., $287,500.

McMahan, David and McMahan, Chasidy to McCord, Lucas L. and McCord, Kelsey A., 18960 Cinnamon St., $306,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 4534 S. 202nd St., $87,500.

BSR-FW LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6315 S. 200th Ave., $65,900.

68137

Beckman, David Lee and Beckman, Karen L. to Harow LLC, 4868 Marshall Drive, $240,000.

Wragge, Phyllis D. and Pinnacle Bank, personal representative to Wittrock, Michael and Wittrock, Kristi, 4870 S. 143rd St., $218,500.

Lavalleur, Robert W. and Lavalleur, Trisha A. to Williams, Lisa and Williams, Stephen, 6541 S. 109th St., $285,000.

Cox, Erin and Brazda, Justin to Micek, Jackson and Micek, Hannah, 6234 S. 150th St., $335,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ahmed, Ali and Omer, Halima, 11129 King St., $403,600.

William and Teresa Baumbach Living Trust and Baumbach, William J., truste to Meyer, Timothy and Meyer, Sandra, 12813 Mormon St., $699,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Taylor, Troy D. and Taylor, Tricia E., 11105 King St., $360,032.

68144

Albin, Katherine and McGillick, Katherine to Page, Monica A., 1528 S. 141st Circle, $296,500.

Ihde, Larry C. Sr. and Pinnacle Bank, personal representative to Bear Homes PC, 2908 S. 135th St., $223,000.

Wu, Ying and Chen, Charles to Martinez, Michael C., 13411 Hascall St., $274,900.

O’Connor, April and Kreifels, Alex to Law, Steven and Law, Abigail, 13460 Pine St., $356,055.

O’Doherty, Scott F. and O’Doherty, Gina F. to Tran, Huong and Ha, Duy Quy, 14440 Shirley Circle, $331,000.

68152

Sterling N. Peterson and Karol K. Peterson Living Trust and Lassley, Julie, trustee to McAuliffe, Mary Ann, 8732 N. 52nd Ave., $425,000.

68154

Limitless Properties LLC to Taylor, Logan, 141 S. 110th St., $235,000.

Hoekstra, Brady John and Hoekstra, Leonard Dean to McCormick, Maureen K. and McCormick, Thomas, 916 S. 109th Court, $252,500.

Maupin, Scott L. to Burkett, David, 14817 Parker Place, $250,000.

68164

James E. Keyser Trust and Keyser, James E., trustee to Haber-Shomaker, Cynthia A. and Shomaker, Adam L., 2717 N. 124th Circle, $235,000.

Olsen, Susan to Zumpfe, Maddie and Zumpfe, Cade Allan, 4633 N. 136th St., $390,000.

Ronald E. Baker Estate to Llano, Erika E. and Adams, Ariel A., 2639 N. 124th Circle, $260,000.

Karen Cockrell Estate and Cockrell, Steve, personal representative to Homemade Holdings LLC, 12811 Laurel Ave., $150,000.

Kopp, Mark Lee and Kopp, Jenna to Bennett, Nick R. and Bennett, Hailey N., 14111 Patrick Ave., $265,000.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee to Buehner, Lester and Buehner, Stephanie, 2704 N. 141st Ave., $286,000.

Donaldson, Zoe and Donaldson, William to Petersen, Colin John and Clark, Leah Michele, 12729 Yates St., $282,000.

Security National Bank of Omaha to 120 Stonegate LLC, 11910 Stonegate Drive, $950,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Martin, Jo E. and Martin, Tye to Michael L. Sedlak and Sharon D. Sedlak Revocable Trust, 1201 Fairfax Road, $165,000.

Blaha, Dewayne O. to Severson, Derrion K., 2231 Madison St., $120,000.

SFR3 030 LLC to Holman, Angela Lynn and Holman, John Michael, 1031 O’Malley Circle, $182,000.

Bulldog Homes LLC to Ramirez, Omar Cornejo, 1208 Potter Road, $320,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to TTT Real Estate Partners LLC, 2528 Wayne St., $225,000.

68028

Bearup,Chandler and Bearup, Lynette to Brazda, Justin and Cox, Erin, 7422 S. 198th Circle, $440,000.

Estrada, Brandi N. to Whitley, Ashley J. and Izuegbunam, Chinedu A., 11722 Willow Park Drive, $290,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Sykes, James E., 19108 Murray Trail, $415,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Ambati, Raja Raviteja and Velpula, Shreya, 11538 S. 191st St., $422,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kulakov, Pavel and Potanina, Liubov, 11415 S. 168th Ave., $406,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Fenster, Marshal and Maca, Dominique, 19105 Murray Trail, $416,000.

Kracht, Jean to Kracht, David M., 417 W. Angus St., $225,000.

Kunes, Amanda to Smyth, Shara Diane and Smyth, Thomas Edward, 19819 Sycamore Drive, $370,000.

68046

Novotny, Michael M. and Novotny, Adela Q. to Lazo, Carmen E. and Lazo, Edwin I., 1009 Deer Run Lane, $425,000.

Burke, Liam C. and Burke, Desiree C. to Yanke, Richard D. and Yanke, Dominique N., 2409 S. Mineral Drive, $330,000.

Knoll, Steven Clark to Gulizia, John and Gulizia, Anita, 1006 Port Royal Drive, $333,000.

Turecek, Maria G. to Richards, Gina L. and Richards, Thomas J., 11002 Cove Hollow Drive, $430,000.

Colasacco, James A. and Colasacco, Mary Ann to Behounek, Katie M. and Behounek, John M., 1104 E. Cary St., $423,000.

Myers, Bryan D. and Myers, Diane M. to Cruz, Erick and Cruz, Jenna, 1306 Edgewood Blvd, $240,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Gonzalez-Valadez, Maria C. and Alvizo-Diaz, Ricardo, 9719 Superior Drive, $368,000.

Flaschner, Donna C. to Lussenden, Holly, 1106 Woodview Drive, $275,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Mahoney, Thomas, 12231 S. 111th Ave., $385,000.

Costanza, Joseph and Costanza, Ashley to Valasek, Christofer and Valasek, Katherine, 817 Gayle St., $285,000.

Ritter, Dennis and Ritter, Lisa to Kimock, Joseph Jr. and Kimock, Julie, 1007 N. Beadle St., $340,000.

Rechtenbach, Eric to Lutz, Samuel Thomas, 2202 King Drive, $278,000.

Kish, Caleb M. and Kish, Jessica to Steponik, Destinee Ellen and Frieze, Anthony Robert, 808 Shannon Road, $307,000.

Gibbs, Paul Joseph and Gibbs, Melanie Joy to Udell, Ashley and Udell, Charles, 1208 Castana Circle, $355,000.

68123

Portillo, Diego A. and Roa, Ashley K. nka Portillo, Ashley to Guardado, Brandon A. Rivera, 12914 S. 28th Ave., $222,000.

Axmear, Joseph and Axmear, Jesse to Sainato, John and Sainato, Stefanie, 13411 S. 33rd St., $322,000.

Jeffery, Gregory S. and Jeffery, Lori A. to Dut, Garang and Dicheck, Abuk, 13511 S. 22nd St., $390,000.

Jones, Dawn M. and Jones, Mark A. to Stretch, Matthew C. and Reif, Kaitlyn R., 1920 Mesa St., $380,000.

Wersching, Brian and Wersching, Kristine to Remmert, Cara and Remmert, Jeffrey, 12904 S. 29th St., $317,000.

HRC Belle Lago LLC to Clatterbuck, Chad, 4256 Lynnwood Drive, $30,000.

KPM Hike Circle LLC to Roberts, Jonathan Russell and Roberts, Vaylene Kay, 4319 Hike Circle, $315,000.

Benton, Elliott E. and Benton, Jamie N. to Trelford-Thompson, Linda A., trustee under the Kent and Linda Trelford-Thompson Revocable Trust, 11810 S. 27th St., $260,000.

68128

Schommer, Richard J. to Burns, Luke A. and Burns, Nicole J., 8622 S. Glenview Drive, $235,000.

Hamata, Stanley E. Jr. and Hamata, Gina M. to Outman, Kimberlynn, 8009 S. 66th Ave., $365,000.

68133

Wynn, Jane R., persona representative, and Laverne B. Carson Estate to Bauer, Margery A., 11707 Lakeview Drive, $343,000.

ASProperties LLC to Mateo, Fernando P. Pedro and Nicholas-Juan, Catalina I., 2501 Aberdeen Drive, $330,000.

Gillett, Mark Alan II and Gillett, Samantha Rose to Kazmierski, Jeffrey and Kazmierski, Sharon, 1523 Applewood Drive, $350,000.

Lahrs, Steven H., successor trustee, and Breglia, Doris J. Revocable Trust to Beals, Donald Marc and Beals, Gail D., 4910 Lakeside Drive, $305,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Dixon, William H. and Dixon, Leslie K., 12963 S. 50th St., $344,000.

68136

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Adounkpe, Carmen M. and Ategbo, Olaitan Maryse M., 17605 Palisades Drive, $410,000.

Cohen, Marc A. and Cohen, Michelle to Rin Estilo LLC, 18006 Edna St., $250,000.

Trautman, Brittany T. and Trautman, Darin to Lucky Clover Realty LLC, 7808 S. 191st St., $345,000.

Neilsen, Jenifer to Swaroop, Somil and Swaroop, Richa, 7002 S. 156th Ave. Circle, $300,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Fuxa, Joan M., 10811 S. 177th St., $321,000.

McClintock, Dennis and McClintock, Kimberly to Munot, Hemant and Gandhi, Nikita, 18907 Josephine St., $430,000.

Maverick Empires LLC to Avinash, Fnu Melahalli Veerappa and Rudregowda, Spurthi Shiravalau, 19075 Greenleaf St., $295,000.

Mabeus, Julie M., trustee to Kampan, Denise L., 15612 Gertrude St., $290,000.

Wheeler, Charles R. and Wheeler, Cynthia J. to Clouthier, Thomas and Chittenden, Samantha, 8875 S. 171st St., $415,000.

Brown, Holly and Brown, Leterio to Storm, Katherine Faye Joy, 10903 S. 176th St., $390,000.

Warner, Gary L. and Warner, Patricia to Madhavaiah, Srinivas and Ambaty, Vijaya, 16510 Loop St., $290,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hart, Steven M. and Gatzemeyer, Erin A., 17529 Palisades Drive, $374,000.

Silliman, Jessica L. aka Kneip, Jessica L. and Bunker, Justin to Capitare Per Caso LLC, 18123 Gertrude St., $305,000.

68138

Stolpe, Travis Dean and Stolpe, Andrea to Crowther, Alexis R., 13907 Josephine St., $253,000.

10X Life LLC to Geise Properties 3 LLC, 7528 S. 128th St., $205,000.

Founders Ridge LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 12667 Cooper St., $95,000.

Burnside, Ethan and Burnside, Samantha to Steinke, Katherine A., 14216 Greenfield Road, $235,000.

68147

Kalina, Gerald G. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2714 Bonnie St., $150,000.

Ondracek, Natalie J., trustee, and Hudecek, Ann M. Revocable Living Trust to Richt, Anthony T., 8403 S. 42nd St., $140,000.

Simon Holdings LLC to Roberts, Monty, 6905 S. 21st Ave., $250,000.

Juan, Catalina I. Nicolas and Mateo, Fernando P. Pedro to Avila, Yadira De Santiago, 2728 Olive St., $180,000.

Radil, Jennifer to Cortez, Marciana and Coon, Kody, 3518 Spruce St., $160,000.

68157

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Patera, Brian M. and Patera, Angela M., 8527 S. 63rd St., $433,000.

Flores, Adriana to Vega, Lilia and Vega, Duran Vicente, 7407 S. 47th St., $240,000.

Sweet, Paul M. and Sweet, Julie R. to Sweet, Riley M., 4909 Lillian St., $150,000.

