AIM Institute Names Renee Franklin President and Chief Executive Office The AIM Institute's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Renee Franklin will serve as the nonprofit's President and Chief Executive Officer to continue its essential contributions in growing a diverse tech ecosystem locally and regionally. Franklin succeeds AIM President and CEO Dr. Kandace Miller, who served the organization for 30 years. Dedicated to education and committed to community service, Franklin has spent the past 25 years ensuring nonprofit organizations thrived as they carried out their missions to positively impact others. Franklin's expertise in building community partnerships in addition to fund development strengthened nonprofit initiatives. Franklin previously led the Elementary Learning Centers at the Learning Community as its executive director from 2010 to 2022. She also served as the executive director at Kids Can Community Center for 12 years. At Kids Can Community Center, Franklin helped transform the organization's structure and revamp its vision as it became one of the first recipients of the Nonprofit Organization Award from the Greater Omaha Chamber. The Learning Community, under Franklin's leadership, developed nationally recognized program models to assist youth in poverty, and it was the first in Nebraska to be recognized by the Aspen Institute. It also received the Bright Spots in Hispanic Education Award from the White House. "I am honored to lead the AIM Institute into the future, and I look forward to working with so many talented tech professionals and visionaries," Franklin said. "I have long admired AIM Institute's life-changing education and outreach programs, and I look forward to helping inspire the next generation of tech talent in Omaha and beyond." "We are excited for the AIM Institute to enter this new chapter with Renee leading the way as our new President and CEO," said Ashok Fichadia, chair of AIM's Board of Directors and the Assistant Vice President of IT Development for Union Pacific. "Renee brings a wealth of experience and passion, and her strategic vision aligns with AIM's core values. She has a proven track record of nonprofit leadership and community engagement, and we are confident that AIM will continue to positively impact the tech community under Renee's leadership." Franklin has held board positions that build leadership and foster growth with organizations, including the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, Nonprofit Executive Institute, Leadership Omaha Alumni Association and Komen Nebraska. Franklin attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and earned a bachelor's degree in speech communication with a minor in psychology. She received her master's degree in public administration with a nonprofit management concentration, graduating with honors. She also earned a CFRE (Certified Fundraising Executive) certification from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. For more information on AIM, visit aiminstitute.org.