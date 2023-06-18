Arbor Bank Hires Keith Swanson as Vice President and Commercial Team Lead Arbor Bank, one of the fastest-growing commercial lenders and a community banking leader in the Omaha Metro is pleased to announce the hiring of Keith Swanson as Vice President and Commercial Team Lead. With over 25 years of leadership experience in commercial banking, typically managing a portfolio of $450 million, Mr. Swanson relies upon a consultative approach to building client relationships first and foremost. "Joining Arbor Bank as Commercial Team Lead presents an exciting opportunity," said Keith Swanson, "As the scope and complexity of the deals we manage continues to grow in the Omaha market, I know that Arbor Bank is uniquely positioned to accommodate client needs no matter the size. We're ready to expand upon our successful commercial relationships and continue to grow at an accelerated rate." Mr. Swanson, a US Army Veteran, is a graduate of Creighton University and earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Previous experience as an Adjunct Professor for Commercial Real Estate at Creighton University has helped Keith develop the patience needed to also raise two young children. Keith Swanson is proud to be a member of and continues to be actively involved in the Greater Omaha community. "We are thrilled to have Keith Swanson join Arbor Bank. His experience and expertise will be a great asset as we continue to grow in the Omaha market," said Brent Blume, Arbor Bank Omaha Market President. About Arbor Bank Arbor Bank has proudly served Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865. Arbor Bank is committed to providing uncompromised service and customized solutions to help individuals, families, businesses, and our local communities grow to their fullest potential. www.arborbanking.com