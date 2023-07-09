BLACK HILLS ENERGY ANNOUNCES STATE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS Kevin Jarosz Quintin Gaddis Kevin Jarosz is now the vice president of operations in Iowa and Nebraska and Quintin Gaddis is now the general manager for Nebraska. "These changes position the company with highly skilled, tenured and energized leaders committed to serving the needs of our customers and communities while driving operational efficiencies and growth within our expansive eight-state service territory," said Marne Jones, Black Hills Energy's senior vice president of utilities. With 35 years of gas operations experience, Jarosz most recently served as the vice president of operations for Nebraska. He is an advocate for community service and economic development, serving on numerous boards including Sarpy County Economic Development, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Partnership for Economic Development, The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, the LaVista Community Foundation and Black Hills Corporation Foundation. Gaddis joined Black Hills Energy in 2022, he previously held several leadership positions at Portland General Electric, PacifiCorp and Dayton Power and Light Company. He has served in the United States Air Force and earned an M.B.A. from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, a B.S. from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Gaddis will build on the utility's commitment to supporting our communities as a volunteer at Bryan Health, the Lincoln Food Bank home delivery program and United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. Black Hills Energy serves for more than 300,000 natural gas customers in 319 Nebraska communities. In 2022, the utility had a $119 million economic impact in Nebraska and was recently recognized by the Nebraska Chapter of the National Safety Council with a Nebraska's Safest Company award.