Borsheims Andy Brabec Vice President of Marketing and Ecommerce Borsheims has promoted Andy Brabec to Vice President of Marketing and Ecommerce. In his new role, Brabec will be responsible for innovating and elevating the Borsheims brand to increase customer acquisition and loyalty. Brabec is a Jewelers of America 20 under 40 award winner with a proven track record of success in the digital space. He started his career at Borsheims in 2016 as the Director of Ecommerce before becoming the Director of Marketing and Ecommerce in 2019. Brabec is a native of Schuyler, Nebraska, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Doane University, where he was also a starting member of the men's soccer team and a 4-year letter winner. Brabec is a passionate volunteer with the Team Jack Foundation and an active youth sports coach.