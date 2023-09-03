Borsheims Adrienne Perry Chief Revenue Officer Borsheims has promoted executive Adrienne Perry to Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, she will steward Borsheims' sales divisions toward continued growth while aligning departments to create a seamless omnichannel experience. Perry has been with Borsheims for 19 years, where she began as a Marketing Specialist before her promotions to Director of Marketing in 2007 and Director of Marketing and Business Sales in 2013. She most recently held the title of Vice President and Officer, a role which she stepped into in 2019. Perry is an Omaha native who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors, from Marquette University. She is a dedicated volunteer with Omaha Performing Arts and the Child Saving Institute, where she was Volunteer of the Year in 2022.