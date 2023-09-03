Borsheims Sean Moore Vice President of Luxury Sales Sean Moore, a 32-year veteran of Borsheims, has been promoted to Vice President of Luxury Sales. In this new role, Moore will continue to use his unmatched expertise in the luxury market to source unique and rare merchandise while working cross-functionally to provide exceptional customer service for Borsheims' luxury clientele. Moore started his career at Borsheims as a Seasonal Sales Associate before serving as an assistant to the Executive Vice President in 1993. He was promoted to Diamond Buyer in 2001 and became the Director of Sales in 2010. Moore is an Omaha native and an avid Huskers fan who holds a Graduate Gemologist degree from the Gemological Institute of America. He is a board member of the Luxury by JCK and Centurion Jewelry Shows, as well as a longtime volunteer and board member with Junior Achievement.