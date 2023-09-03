Borsheims Julie McAlpine Vice President of Merchandise Borsheims has promoted longtime associate Julie McAlpine to Vice President of Merchandise. McAlpine has successfully directed Borsheims' buying strategies and inventory for the past eight years and will continue to do so in her new role. McAlpine started her career with Borsheims 25 years ago as a Seasonal Sales Associate. She was promoted to Gift Buyer in 2001 and became the Director of Merchandise in 2015. An Omaha native, McAlpine holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and she is a Gemological Institute of America Graduate Gemologist. She is a board member at Marian High School and a dedicated volunteer with St. Columbkille school and parish.