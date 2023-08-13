Boys Town National Research Hospital Mark Puccioni, M.D., joins Boys Town Pediatric Neuroscience as a full-time, board-certified pediatric neurosurgeon. He has served as a community provider at Boys Town National Research Hospital since 2012. Dr. Puccioni received his medical degree and completed his neurosurgery residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). He then went onto complete his pediatric neurosurgery fellowship at Children's Medical Center Dallas/University of Texas Southwestern. Dr. Puccioni is board certified in pediatric and adult neurosurgery and is the only pediatric neurosurgeon in the state of Nebraska to be inducted into the American Society of Pediatric Neurosurgeons. He will be seeing patients at the Boys Town Medical Campus located at 14080 Boys Town Hospital Road.
Boys Town National Research Hospital
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha Bank Promotes Barnes to Treasury Management Specialist
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Proudly Recognizes Attorneys Selected as 2023 Super Lawyers
Nick Nalbach Receives Certified Private Wealth Advisor� Designation Realize Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley is proud to announce tha…
REMBOLT LUDTKE WELCOMES BENJAMIN J. SWANSON
Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Business Intelligence