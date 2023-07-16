CFO SYSTEMS CFO Systems is proud to announce the addition of Doug Hiemstra as a partner of the Firm. He is joining current partners Brett Frevert, Brad Johnson, Mark Nelson, Mike Draper, Neal Greenberg, and Steve Getzfrid. These seven leaders bring over 250 years of experience in a variety of industries and roles while supporting organizations of all sizes. Doug Hiemstra is a driven leader with over 30 years of experience in senior and C-level roles. He is highly skilled at propelling revenue and profits while managing talent, strategic planning, operational execution, M&As, and organizational restructurings. Doug is a trusted and respected communicator who can rally teams around organizational goals while implementing financially savvy and decisive actions that are in the best interest of a healthy P&L. "Our clients and their trusted advisors continue to confirm their confidence in CFO Systems and our team. Their loyalty and our continued growth is humbling," said Managing Partner Brett Frevert. CFO Systems, founded in Omaha in 2004 supports organizations nationwide with a team of over 100 Directors that include- CFOs, Controllers, Senior Accountants, Human Resources, Operations, and Procurement professionals, and Recruiters.. To learn more about the team, please visit our website at https://CFOSystemsLLC.com or email info@CFOSystemsLLC.com.