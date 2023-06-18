Jim Murphy Assumes Role as Metro Market President of CharterWest Bank in Omaha CharterWest Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Murphy as the Omaha Metro Market President. In his new role, Jim will be responsible for growing and retaining the bank's retail and commercial banking services throughout the greater Omaha market. Prior to CharterWest, Murphy spent nearly 26 years at Bank of the West. He led retail teams in Nebraska and business banking teams in 15 states during his time there. With his proven track record, extensive experience, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Jim is well-positioned to contribute significantly to CharterWest Bank's continued success. Jim holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Wayne State College and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Additionally, he is a distinguished graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle, Washington, further solidifying his commitment to professional development and industry excellence. Currently residing in Papillion, Nebraska with his wife Kellie, Jim is an active member of the community. Kellie is a full-time REALTOR� with a local real estate company. Together, they have four children. In addition to his professional achievements, Jim is a dedicated community leader and volunteer. He serves on the board for Junior Achievement of the Midlands and an Advisory Board Member for Nebraska Enterprise Fund. He also has a history of leadership as a past President for Northwest Rotary in Omaha, where he championed community service and philanthropic efforts. CharterWest Bank is a state-chartered community bank that started in 1985 in West Point, Nebraska. While maintaining its West Point headquarters today, CharterWest Bank also operates full-service banks in Pender, Walthill, Elkhorn, and Papillion. Additionally, CharterWest has a commercial and consumer lending office in South Omaha, with another one opening later this year in Gretna. CharterWest Bank also has residential mortgage offices in Elkhorn, West Omaha, South Omaha, LaVista, Lincoln, Papillion, Council Bluffs, Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and McCook. The new location in Gretna will also be a mortgage office.