Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes Dennis Bierle as Vice President of Specialty and Primary Care Pediatrics Dennis Bierle, MHA, has joined Children's Hospital & Medical Center as vice president of Specialty and Primary Care Pediatrics. Dennis will oversee operations for Children's outpatient primary and specialty care services, supporting Children's holistic approach to pediatric care. "I am honored to be joining an organization as exceptional as Children's," said Bierle. "Becoming a part of Children's team fulfills a passion of mine to improve the life of every child." Bierle comes to Children's from Banner Health in Phoenix, where he served as chief operating officer for Banner Medical Group. Previously, he served as chief operating officer at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He has significant experience leading strategic and operational initiatives for primary care, specialty and multispecialty groups. He received his Master of Healthcare Administration degree at Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb. "Dennis is a highly skilled, engaging leader with a passion for our mission," said Kathy English, Children's executive vice president & chief operating officer. "I'm confident his leadership will help us strengthen our ambulatory operations and have a positive impact on the lives of children and families."
