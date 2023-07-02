Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names Brian Hasley, M.D., New Division Chief of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce that Brian Hasley, M.D., has been named division chief of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery. "We are excited to see the many contributions Dr. Hasley and his team will continue to make to improve the lives of children in our region," said Abdalla Zarroug, M.D., FACS, Children's surgeon-in-chief. Dr. Hasley is a 17-year member of Children's Orthopedic Surgery team, having joined in 2005. He will continue in his role as medical director of Children's spine deformity program. He is also an associate professor of Pediatric Orthopedic and Spine Surgery at University of Nebraska Medical Center. "As a Nebraska native and longtime provider in this region, it is a great honor to lead Children's Orthopedic Surgery division," Dr. Hasley said. "Through collaboration between Children's and UNMC, we will continue striving to improve the life of every child with the highest-quality surgical care."