Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names Ram Kumar Subramanyan, M.D., Ph.D., New Division Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce that Ram Kumar Subramanyan, M.D., Ph.D., has been named division chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery. "Dr. Subramanyan's exceptional leadership will further enhance the efforts of our dedicated Cardiac Surgery team and make a positive impact on our organization and the patients we serve," said Abdalla Zarroug, M.D., Children's senior vice president & surgeon-in-chief. Dr. Subramanyan received his medical degree from Chennai Medical College in India and his Ph.D. at the University of Southern California. He also completed General Surgery and Cardiovascular Surgery residencies at USC and a Congenital Cardiac Surgery fellowship at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "It is a true honor to take on this leadership role at Children's," Dr. Subramanyan said. "The Cardiothoracic Surgery division has an established tradition of excellence, and Children's Criss Heart Center provides outstanding care to children with complex heart conditions. We are well poised to be recognized as a national leader, and together we will continue to make Children's the destination of choice for patients, families and providers." Dr. Subramanyan also serves as a professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in the division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, department of Surgery.