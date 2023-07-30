Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Business Intelligence Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer McIntyre as the organization's new vice president of business intelligence. McIntyre comes to Cobalt with over 23 years of experience in project management, treasury management, internal and external customer service, training, and mentoring. Most recently, McIntyre served as a director of deposit operations at a Kentucky-based credit union. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, McIntyre will play a critical role in shaping and driving the strategic business intelligence initiatives within the organization, with the primary responsibility of overseeing the development, implementation, and management of business intelligence programs.