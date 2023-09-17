Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Commercial Lending Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Wehrbein as the organization's new vice president of commercial lending. Wehrbein comes to Cobalt with over 30 years of expertise in lending, financial analysis, and bank management. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, Wehrbein will develop and maintain the commercial loan portfolio by ensuring quality service for existing members and actively soliciting new business relationships. Additionally, Wehrbein will promote Cobalt Credit Union business loans and services through business development efforts to achieve strategic objectives and goals for the department. Wehrbein hold a bachelors of science in business adminstration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney,