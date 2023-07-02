Skoumal Promoted to Senior Vice President of Commercial Property Management Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is proud to promote Jennifer Skoumal to Senior Vice President of Commercial Property Management. Jennifer will be responsible for the overall operations and financial performance of The Lund Company's commercial property management division. In addition, Jennifer plays a key role in the internal leadership of The Lund Company by strategically planning, expanding and securing new business; meeting or exceeding project projections; ensuring client satisfaction; developing processes and procedures; and is dedicated to overseeing a team of commercial portfolio managers, facilities managers, service and customer care departments. "I am extremely proud to have Jennifer as part of the Lund team and look forward to her success in the oversight of our commercial property management department. Her unwavering loyalty, determination and exceptional leadership skills have propelled her to this milestone, and she is very deserving of this promotion" said Tanya Shapiro, President of The Lund Company. Jennifer joined The Lund Company in 2012. As an Asset Manager she was responsible for the asset management of office and retail properties within The Lund Company's portfolio. With more than 20 years of experience and leadership in real estate, Jennifer has extensive experience developing and maintaining relationships with internal and external customers, leading customer service, sales and marketing teams and developing/managing operational budgets. Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Bellevue University with an emphasis on Management of Human Resources. She is a licensed Real Estate Broker in Nebraska. She has served as a board member for several Sanitary Improvement Districts and Homeowner Associations throughout the Omaha Metro.