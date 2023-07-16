E & A Consulting Group, Inc. E & A Consulting Group, Inc. (E&A) is excited to kick off its 2023 Summer Internship Program, welcoming 11 students from four universities and one high school student through a partnership with Intern Omaha. These students will spend the summer gaining valuable real-world experience in the engineering industry while contributing fresh ideas and perspectives to the company. "Our goal is to jumpstart these young professional's careers by more formally exposing them to the civil engineering field and develop them to become better professionals within our industry." E&A President Tom Nussrallah, PE, said. E&A's formal summer internship program was revamped in 2016 to provide the interns with a more well-rounded experience. The program provides the interns hands-on exposure to the daytoday workings of each department they support and the roles these groups play in the engineering industry. In addition to their hands-on experience, there are several activities to enhance their experiences, such as map reading & Civil 3D software education, leadership interviews, career exploration presentations, networking events, service projects, and professional development training. The program culminates with the interns presenting and highlighting their time at E&A. E&A's investment in this program has led to many post-graduate opportunities for past interns. "Since 2016, the program has seen 13 interns transition into full-time employees, with many others establishing successful careers within our community," stated Nicolette Villwok, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, E&A's Director of Human Resources. "It has been rewarding to see the interns grow each year. We have been very pleased with our past interns and look forward to another successful summer." E&A welcomes First-year Interns: Brayden Jensen, Land Surveying University of Nebraska -Lincoln; Brennan Ferguson, Land Surveying University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Brian Sanchez, Civil Engineering Ralston High School and Will Hurtado, Land Surveying Iowa State University. Second-year Interns: Alison Fricke, Municipal Services University of Nebraska Omaha; James Chamberlain, Construction Administration University of Nebraska Omaha; Justin Diep, Marketing and Business Development University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Will Grixby, Civil Engineering Doane University. Third-year Interns: Zane Boudreau, Civil Engineering Doane University. Fourth-year Interns: Andrew Hukill, Construction Administration University of Nebraska Omaha and Jordan Jurgens, Civil Engineering University of Nebraska-Lincoln. About E&A: E&A is an Omahabased planning, engineering, environmental, and field services company with over 140 employees and offices in Omaha and Lincoln. E&A takes pride in having a responsibility to create and support the infrastructure and landscapes that families, friends, and neighbors enjoy. E&A's role as a trusted and experienced partner is often behindthescene and serves clients in matters of compliance, making informed decisions, and building communities. E&A is truly invested in the betterment of its communities. For more about E&A, visit eacg.com.