Omaha Bank Promotes Barnes to Treasury Management Specialist Frontier Bank, an Omaha based community bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Barnes to Treasury Management Specialist. Barnes has served many roles during her tenure with Frontier Bank. Most recently she served in the bank's Operations Department. Frontier Bank's Omaha Market President, Kevin Munro, commented "Sara has worked in many different areas of the bank and brings that knowledge and exceptional customer service to the Omaha team and their clients." Founded in 2005 by a group of partners and friends, Frontier Bank is a financial institution providing full-service banking solutions to business and consumer clients. Headquartered in Omaha, Frontier has over $1.1 Billion in assets and seven locations throughout Nebraska. Frontier is one of the fastest growing banks in the state and has become one of the largest community banks in the state.