Hillcrest Health Names Dr. Anthony Hatcher as CEO Hillcrest Health Services recently named Dr. Anthony Hatcher as chief executive officer. Dr. Hatcher is a board-certified family physician who received a Bachelor of Science from Truman State University, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and a master's degree in executive leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dr. Hatcher completed his family medicine residency at Creighton University and served in the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon stationed at Offutt AFB. Prior to joining Hillcrest in 2017 as chief medical officer, Dr. Hatcher spent more than 20 years working for Alegent/CHI Health as a practicing clinical physician. He also served on the Alegent Health Board of Directors and as the chief administrative officer of Alegent Health Clinic. In addition to his CEO role, Dr. Hatcher will continue to serve as the health system's chief medical officer, providing oversight on clinical operations, physician and hospital partnerships, quality assurance initiatives and system-wide clinical education. Hillcrest Health Services is a locally owned and operated health system serving more than 2,000 aging adults every day across 12 counties in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Hillcrest provides active adult and independent living communities; assisted living and memory care residences; post-acute and long-term care facilities; adult day services; home and community services including skilled medical home health, private duty companion care and compassionate hospice services; two outpatient therapy clinics (Innovate Physical Therapy) and contracted therapy services in other local care facilities. Hillcrest employs nearly 1,400 team members. For more information visit hillcresthealth.com.