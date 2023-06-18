Holland Basham Architects Holland Basham Architects congratulates Thomas Berry, AIA, Colorado Office Leader, on his promotion to Associate Partner, adding a noteworthy milestone to his architectural career. With 16 years of experience, he stands out as a thoughtful leader with the skills to build trusted client relationships, lead a successful team, and manage projects to establish a respected presence for the firm within the Denver area. One of Thomas' most significant accomplishments during his ten years with Holland Basham is establishing the Denver office. Starting solo, he has grown the team by adding talented individuals and defining a local office culture over the last five years. As the leader of the Denver team, Thomas is generous and dedicated to understanding and honoring each person's strengths to manage client expectations effectively. Thomas enjoys connecting with clients forming trusted partnerships and relationships, and extending the same level of service as is come to be expected from the Holland Basham Architects Omaha office. Thomas excels as a strategic project manager with significant projects, including a large-scale multi-family housing development in Pe�a Station near Denver International Airport.
