Koley Jessen Launches 2023 Summer Associate Program with 23 Law Students Koley Jessen is thrilled to kick off its 2023 Summer Associate Program and extends a warm welcome to 23 bright and promising law students. Hailing from eight universities, these highly accomplished students bring diverse backgrounds and experiences to the program, making for a dynamic and collaborative learning environment. David Goeschel, Recruiting Committee Chair, shared his excitement for Koley Jessen's incoming summer associate class and the firm's commitment to providing an enriching and meaningful experience for the participants. "Our goal with the summer associate program is to offer a supportive and collaborative environment where these talented law students can grow and thrive as they work alongside experienced attorneys on real-world client matters," said Goeschel. "The firm's been eager to welcome this exceptional group and looks forward to providing them with the mentorship, training, and hands-on experience necessary to succeed as the next generation of legal professionals." Throughout the 12-week program, summer associates will work alongside our attorneys on ongoing client matters across all major practice areas of the firm to gain comprehensive and practical exposure to various facets of private law practice. As they move through three four-week rotations, they will attend court appearances, trials, depositions, and client meetings, and also conduct legal research and writing assignments. To ensure personalized guidance, each summer associate will be paired with a mentor who will provide feedback and support, helping lay the foundation for a successful legal career. Additionally, the firm will organize a range of social events to promote networking and relationship-building with colleagues and peers in a more relaxed setting. The first-year summer associates joining the firm are: Charles Erker - University of Nebraska College of Law, Patrick Fallon - University of Michigan Law School, Rene� Jackson-Armend�riz - Creighton University School of Law, Sydney Mallum - Creighton University School of Law, Ben Marchant - University of Iowa College of Law, Patrick Mruz - Creighton University School of Law, Taylor Murph - Southern University Law Center, Brooklyn Olson - Creighton University School of Law, Jori Peters - University of Nebraska College of Law, Randy Thomas - University of Virginia School of Law, Emily Tlapek - Notre Dame Law School The second-year summer associates joining the firm are: Jacob Bishop - University of Nebraska College of Law, Nick Blum - Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, Marin Coughlin - Creighton University School of Law, Carson Drake - Creighton University School of Law, Haley Faust - University of Nebraska College of Law, Ethan Hoogeveen - Creighton University School of Law, Simon Hovis - University of Iowa College of Law, Kaci Jumps - University of Nebraska College of Law, Taylour Kumpf - Creighton University School of Law, Luke Schnepel - University of Iowa College of Law, Nathan Sheeley - University of Virginia School of Law, Nate Turner - Creighton University School of Law The firm is proud to welcome this incoming class and excited to see the incredible contributions they will make to the legal community. Koley Jessen looks forward to supporting their professional growth this summer and throughout our program.