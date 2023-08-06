Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Proudly Recognizes Attorneys Selected as 2023 Super Lawyers Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce five attorneys have been selected to the 2023 Great Plains Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. 2023 Great Plains Super Lawyers Jason W. Grams - Business Litigation William R. Settles - Professional Liability: Defense Patrick G. Vipond - Professional Liability: Defense John M. Walker - Business Litigation Kyle Wallor - Civil Litigation: Defense About Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Lamson Dugan & Murray (LDM) has more than 45 attorneys practicing within the areas of Litigation and Corporate Law. LDM's extensive experience enables the Firm to offer expertise in 26 different practice areas, allowing the Firm to remain committed to quality representation, accessibility, and relentless hard work on behalf of clients. LDM also has an office in West Des Moines, IA. About Super Lawyers Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.