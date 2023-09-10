Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Promotes Sarah Rotermund to Executive Director Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP recently promoted Sarah Rotermund as the Executive Director. Sarah, previously the Firm's Director of Marketing, will now lead the day-to-day operations of the Firm in addition to her continued oversight of marketing initiatives. Sarah is a 40 Under 40 recipient and has over 10 years of experience helping businesses and individuals navigate marketing challenges in various industries. Her experience as an advisor for the American Marketing Association where she consulted leaders across the country helping them create strategies for local chapter operations and achieve their goals will bring value and expertise to her new role. About Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Lamson Dugan & Murray (LDM) has more than 45 attorneys practicing within the areas of Litigation and Corporate Law. LDM's extensive experience enables the Firm to offer expertise in 26 different practice areas, allowing the Firm to remain committed to quality representation, accessibility, and relentless hard work on behalf of clients. LDM also has a growing location in West Des Moines, IA.