Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Expands Firm with the Addition of Ryan P. Tunink Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP welcomes attorney Ryan P. Tunink. Ryan Tunink is a litigation associate at LDM's West Des Moines office. Prior to joining the Firm, Ryan served two years as law clerk to Judge Julie Schumacher of the Iowa Court of Appeals. He graduated from the University of Iowa's College of Law in 2021 where he was a student writer on the Journal of Corporation Law. During law school, Ryan interned with the Attorney General of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. About Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Lamson Dugan & Murray (LDM) has more than 45 attorneys practicing within the areas of Litigation and Corporate Law. LDM's extensive experience enables the Firm to offer expertise in 26 different practice areas, allowing the Firm to remain committed to quality representation, accessibility, and relentless hard work on behalf of clients. LDM also has a location in West Des Moines, IA.