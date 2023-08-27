Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Recognizes Attorneys Named as The 2024 Best Lawyers in America� Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce 12 attorneys have been recognized for their professional excellence in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The recognition of The Best Lawyers in America is awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one attorney is recognized as the Lawyer of the Year for each specialty and location. 2024 Lawyer of the Year Patrick G. Vipond, Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants in Omaha Appellate Practice Jason W. Grams Rick Harris (West Des Moines, IA) William R. Settles Cathy Trent-Vilim Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law Daniel J. Waters Commercial Litigation Brian J. Brislen Jason W. Grams Mark E. Novotny Cathy Trent-Vilim Patrick G. Vipond Construction Law Craig F. Martin Insurance Law Patrick G. Vipond Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants William R. Settles Litigation - Construction Craig F. Martin Litigation - Municipal Jason C. Palmer (West Des Moines, IA) Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants Rick Harris (West Des Moines, IA) Loree A. Nelson (West Des Moines, IA) Mark E. Novotny William R. Settles Patrick G. Vipond Mergers and Acquisitions Law Daniel J. Waters Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants Kyle Wallor Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants William R. Settles Patrick G. Vipond Tax Law Daniel J. Waters Trust and Estates Daniel J. Waters About Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Lamson Dugan & Murray (LDM) has more than 40 attorneys practicing within the areas of Litigation and Corporate Law. LDM's extensive experience enables the Firm to offer expertise in 26 practice areas, allowing the Firm to remain committed to quality representation, accessibility and relentless hard work on behalf of clients. LDM also has a location in West Des Moines, IA. About Best Lawyers Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe. Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can Best Lawyers recognize these top lawyers.