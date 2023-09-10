Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Welcomes Attorneys Josh R. Baumann and Georgia R. Rice Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP (LDM) welcomes attorneys Josh R. Baumann and Georgia R. Rice. Josh Baumann is a litigation attorney in LDM's Omaha office. Prior to joining the Firm, Josh was a Deputy County Attorney for the Douglas County Attorney's Office and subsequently practiced in civil matters for several years. He is, also, a graduate of the United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate School, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Syracuse College of Law. Georgia Rice is a litigation attorney in LDM's West Des Moines office. Prior to joining LDM, Georgia was a law clerk for Justice David May of the Iowa Supreme Court during the 2022-23 term. As a law clerk, she drafted opinions and conducted research memorandum on criminal, civil, and attorney disciplinary issues. About Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Lamson Dugan & Murray (LDM) has more than 40 attorneys practicing within the areas of Litigation and Corporate Law. LDM's extensive experience enables the Firm to offer expertise in 26 different practice areas, allowing the Firm to remain committed to quality representation, accessibility, and relentless hard work on behalf of clients. LDM also has a growing office in West Des Moines, IA.