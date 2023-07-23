Jeff Paesl Promoted to Director at Lutz Jeff Paesl, CPA, has been promoted to Audit Director at Lutz. He has been instrumental in developing and managing the firm's Sanitary Improvement District (SID) practice and is a go-to for developers, fiscal agents, and attorneys in the community. In addition to his leadership role with SIDs, Jeff makes a continuous impact through staff training and development. He specializes in providing accounting, auditing, and consulting services for privately held companies in various industries.