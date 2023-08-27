7 McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. Lawyers Recognized as Best Lawyers� Award Recipients McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce that 7 lawyers have been included in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America�. Gary M. Gotsdiner - Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, & Mergers & Acquisitions Law. Keith A. Green - Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, and Mergers and Acquisitions Law. Mary L. Hewitt - Trusts and Estates. Myron J. Kaplan - Corporate Law Robert L. Lepp - Commercial Litigation and Elder Law Richard D. Myers - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law R. Thomas Workman - Corporate Law Gary M. Gotsdiner was also named 2024 Best Lawyers� Corporate Law "Lawyer of the Year" in the Omaha area. McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. has been serving commercial enterprises and individual clients in a broad range of civil practice areas in the Midwest since 1975. The keystones of the firm's culture, integrity, expertise and compassion, form the foundation for long-term client relationships and drive an exceptionally high work product. More information about the firm can be found at www.mgwl.com.
