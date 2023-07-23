Nick Nalbach Receives Certified Private Wealth Advisor� Designation Realize Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley is proud to announce that Nick Nalbach, CFP�, CIMA�, CPWA� Financial Advisor and Financial Planning Specialist, recently earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor� designation. The CPWA� designation, awarded by the Investments and Wealth Institute, is designed for Financial Advisors and consultants who work with high-net-worth clients. Financial Advisors with the CPWA� designation have successfully completed coursework in advanced wealth management strategies and applied concepts and have passed a comprehensive examination covering the following areas: advanced tax planning, asset protection, executive compensation plans, stock options, tax-efficient portfolios, business planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and estate planning. The Financial Advisors at Realize Wealth Management Group are committed to life-long learning. The team's founders, Aron Huddleston and Andy Jacobitz, believe that continuing education is key to staying on the forefront of the latest and most effective wealth management strategies. The team is dedicated to providing meaningful guidance and world-class service to their clients. Morgan Stanley 13625 California St Ste 400 Omaha, NE 68154 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC ("Morgan Stanley"), its affiliates and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors or Private Wealth Advisors do not provide tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult their tax advisor for matters involving taxation and tax planning and their attorney for matters involving trust and estate planning and other legal matters. INVESTMENTS and WEALTH INSTITUTE is a service mark of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc., doing business as Investments and Wealth Institute. CIMA�, CPWA�, RMA� are registered trademarks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. doing business as Investments and Wealth Institute. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP�, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. � 2023 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC. CRC # 5805630 07/2023