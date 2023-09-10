Mueller and Robak Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2024 William J. Mueller Kim M. Robak William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak of Mueller Robak LLC have been selected for inclusion in the 2024 edition of "The Best Lawyers in America�" in the field of Government Relations Law. Mueller and Robak have been named "Best Lawyers" in each of the past 16 years. The guide, which is created from over 7 million peer evaluations, is comprised of the nation's top attorneys in key practice areas. Mueller and Robak are both graduates of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska College of Law and are admitted to practice law in the State of Nebraska. Mueller is the immediate Past President of the Nebraska State Bar Association. Robak previously served as Lieutenant Governor of Nebraska. Mueller Robak LLC is the premier lobbying and government relations firm in Nebraska. The professionals of Mueller Robak LLC have an active and respected presence before the Nebraska State Legislature and all agencies of state and local government. The firm is located in Lincoln.