Ryba joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Shawn Ryba to its talented team of professionals committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. As NCF's new affiliated fund development coordinator for Southeast Nebraska, Ryba will work with volunteer leaders to build community awareness, conduct fundraising efforts and increase community impact through grantmaking and citizen engagement. Ryba has extensive experience in community building organizations in Lincoln. Immediately before joining NCF, he served as the executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln. From 2017 through 2022, he played an integral role in establishing the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, which followed a similar philosophy to NCF in its mission to build a stronger community in the historic Lincoln neighborhoods of Near South and Everett. Ryba earned a Master of Public Administration and a Master of Social Work from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He currently serves as a board member at the LUX Center for the Arts. He has also served as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln and as a board member at NeighborWorks Lincoln. About Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 270 communities. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.