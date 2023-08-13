Bill Kelly Inducted into Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame The Nebraska Broadcasters Association inducted Nebraska Public Media Senior Producer/Reporter Bill Kelly into its Hall of Fame during its 88th convention Aug. 8 in LaVista. Kelly has provided more than four decades of service to broadcast journalism in Nebraska. "This honor is a well-deserved recognition of the great journalism that Bill has produced, whether a radio news story or a long form television documentary," said Mark Leonard, Nebraska Public Media General Manager/CEO. "He sets a high ethical standard for himself and strives to share and mentor those same standards with his colleagues, co-workers and students throughout the state. Nebraska Public Media has been honored to be his home for the past 33 years." Over the course of his career in journalism Kelly reported for television and radio, produced documentaries and news series, and explored ways to include the public in discussions about important issues. To date, he has produced 21 documentaries and 22 political debates and civic engagement programs. Respected for reliable, balanced and well-researched stories and documentaries, Kelly has earned more than 40 first place state, regional and national awards for reporting and production excellence in television and radio including Regional Emmys and Associated Press awards. He was recently inducted into the Omaha Press Club's Hall of Fame. He has also worked tirelessly to expand courtroom camera access for all Nebraska journalists, working hand in hand with members of the Nebraska Judicial Branch, Nebraska Bar Association and fellow journalists from across the state to foster increased cooperation and better coverage. The Michigan native is a graduate of Purdue University and worked at television stations in Lafayette, Ind., Wichita, Kan., and Omaha before joining Nebraska Public Media in 1990. Kelly joins other Nebraska Public Media Hall of Fame inductees including Rod Bates, Leta Powell Drake, Ron Hull and Jack McBride. Established in 1972, there are a total of 115 members in the NBA Hall of Fame.