NeighborWorks Home Solutions Announces New COO Josh Berry, Board Chairman, NeighborWorks Home Solutions is pleased to announce Phyllis Peterson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Phyllis has over 20 years of experience in acquisition, construction/rehabilitation, and management of multi-family affordable housing. She has been instrumental in the development of over 700 affordable units in twelve complexes located in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Colorado. She has extensive knowledge of Federal and State funding sources such as Tax Increment Financing, Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Historic Tax Credits, Affordable Housing Program grants through Federal Home Loan Bank, HUD, HOME Funds, and VA Capital Grants, along with all the compliance which comes with grant funding. She has worked with various Non-Profit groups to provide housing for Seniors, Homeless Individuals, Veterans and Persons with mental disabilities and developmental disabilities. Phyllis' certifications include Housing Development Finance Professional, Certified Occupancy Specialist, and Certified Credit Compliance Professional.