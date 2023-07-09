Spaan named Private Banking Manger, VP at Northwest Bank in Omaha Clay Baker, Regional Bank President of Northwest Bank in Omaha, NE is pleased to announce the addition of Joel Spaan as Private Banking Manager, VP. Joel's area of expertise is providing customers with a holistic approach to banking and wealth management. Joel graduated from the University of Iowa - Henry B Tippie College of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration - Finance. Prior to joining Northwest Bank, Joel worked as a Mortgage Sales Manager at Wells Fargo in Omaha, and he brings with him over 20 years of banking experience. Joel, his wife Candice and their children, Clara, and Max reside in Elkhorn. He enjoys being actively involved in the community. He is a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, and a volunteer for Food Bank of the Heartland, Habitat for Humanity and Project Harmony. Joel also enjoys coaching youth sports. Northwest Bank is a $2.47 billion community bank that offers a full line of business, agricultural, mortgage, consumer deposit and lending services as well as wealth management and insurance services. Northwest Bank has offices located in Algona, Ames, Arnolds Park, Ankeny, Estherville, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Le Mars, Milford, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, West Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha and La Vista, Nebraska.