OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians Shelley Harder Kathleen Ward OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome two new clinicians to our team. As a national health center quality leader, OneWorld is recognized as a top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. Shelley Harder, MSCC, LIMHP, NCC: Behavioral Health Therapist at the OneWorld Millard South High School Behavioral Health Clinic. Kathleen Ward, DDS: Dentist at the OneWorld Dental Clinic at the Livestock Exchange Health Campus.
OneWorld Community Health Centers
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha Bank Promotes Barnes to Treasury Management Specialist
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Proudly Recognizes Attorneys Selected as 2023 Super Lawyers
Nick Nalbach Receives Certified Private Wealth Advisor� Designation Realize Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley is proud to announce tha…
REMBOLT LUDTKE WELCOMES BENJAMIN J. SWANSON
Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Business Intelligence