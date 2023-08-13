OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians Shelley Harder Kathleen Ward OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome two new clinicians to our team. As a national health center quality leader, OneWorld is recognized as a top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. Shelley Harder, MSCC, LIMHP, NCC: Behavioral Health Therapist at the OneWorld Millard South High School Behavioral Health Clinic. Kathleen Ward, DDS: Dentist at the OneWorld Dental Clinic at the Livestock Exchange Health Campus.