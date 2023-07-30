Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP is pleased to announce that Jeffrey A. Deaver has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Mr. Deaver was admitted to the Iowa Bar in 2012 and admitted to the Nebraska Bar in 2020. Deaver graduated from Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 2007. He received his law degree from Creighton University, cum laude in 2012. Before joining the Firm, Deaver worked as in-house counsel for a national title insurance company. His practice focuses on Charitable Planning, Nonprofit and Tax Exempt Organizations, Estate Planning and Wealth Transfer, and Probate and Trust Administration. About Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP A full-service law firm that has provided services to its clients in extensive business and litigation matters for more than a hundred years, with the roots of the law firm tracing back to 1894. We offer a diverse group of partners, associates, and legal assistants with collective expertise in virtually every area of law - from complex litigation to complicated business and tax matters. Our philosophy is to develop personal working relationships with our clients, which enables us to provide responsive and effective legal services. We work with our clients to ascertain that our legal services are appropriate to their interests. From the outset of our handling of each matter, we assist our clients in analyzing the risks, benefits, and costs associated with each legal transaction. It is the goal of the firm members to provide timely and effective legal services in each legal matter for which we are retained. We pride ourselves on putting the interests of our clients where they should be - first and foremost.