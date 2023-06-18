INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF TRIAL LAWYERS David D. Ernst Inducted by the International Academy of Trial Lawyers Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP is pleased to announce that David D. Ernst has been inducted as a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) in 2023. The International Academy of Trial Lawyers limits membership to 500 Fellows from the United States in addition to Fellows from nearly 40 countries across the globe. IATL seeks out, identifies, acknowledges, and honors those who have achieved a career of excellence through demonstrated skill and ability in jury trials, trials before the court, and appellate practice. Members are engaged in civil practice on both the plaintiff's and the defendant's side of the courtroom, and the trial of criminal cases. The Academy invites only lawyers who have attained the highest level of advocacy. A comprehensive screening process identifies the most distinguished members of the trial bar by means of both peer and judicial review. David has been evaluated by his colleagues and the judges in Nebraska and has been highly recommended as possessing these qualifications and characteristics. Chartered in 1954, the Academy's general purposes are to cultivate the science of jurisprudence, promote reforms in the law, facilitate the Administration of Justice, and elevate the standards of integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession. About Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP A full-service law firm that has provided services to its clients in extensive business and litigation matters for more than a hundred years, with the roots of the law firm tracing back to 1894. We offer a diverse group of partners, associates, and legal assistants with collective expertise in virtually every area of law - from complex litigation to complicated business and tax matters.